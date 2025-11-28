Ahaan Panday Receives First Ever Award On Stage: ‘Practiced In Front Of Mirror 400 Times’ | CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 28, 2025, 20:20 IST

Ahaan Panday thanked his parents and the crew of Saiyaara. He also mentioned that the CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year trophy will inspire him to do better.

Ahaan and Aneet won the GenZ Icon awards.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda won big at the CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year 2025. The prestigious ceremony was held on Friday, November 28, and the Saiyaara stars won the GenZ Icon awards. This marked Ahaan and Aneet’s first jury-based win for Saiyaara. This also marked their first time receiving an award at a major award function. Ahaan Panday gave a heartfelt speech, thanking everyone who helped him in his journey.

Ahaan Panday was asked how he felt about winning the award, and he said, “I think any artist has dreamed of coming on a stage and accepting their first award… I’ve practised in front of my bathroom mirror many times, at least 300 to 400 times. But I didn’t expect the possibility of me being completely and utterly speechless on such a big stage.”

He added, “A big part of me being speechless today is that when I was sitting outside, I had a certain epiphany that I’m sharing this with so many wonderful people who have done so much for our country… I’m just a mere actor and entertainer who has a lot more to do. I barely have my foot in the door. So, honestly, thank you, CNN-News18 and the wonderful jury.”

“I know that when I look at this (trophy) on my shelf, it’s going to be a reminder to keep bettering myself, work harder and be a better performer year after year… I want to thank all the people who helped me. For starters, my mumma and my papa. I know you will be watching this and be very happy,” the actor said.

Ahaan continued, “Mohit Suri, you have given me life. You have given me something that, in my wildest imagination, I couldn’t have dreamed of. Shanoo Sharma, you have stood by me and believed in me even though there were so many naysayers. Aditya Chopra, sir, you have given me this whole platform… the whole team of Saiyaara.”

“The film crew, I know how thankless the job is, so thank you. It wouldn’t have been possible without you. All love here, always. The press, the audience. This means the world, thank you,” Ahaan concluded as Aneet Padda looked at him, smiling and clapping.

