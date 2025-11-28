শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৪৪ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Clinch The CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year GenZ Icon Award | WATCH ‘Bowling 150 kph is an art’: Umran Malik hopeful about making Team India return | Cricket News রাঙ্গামাটিতে পিআইবির ৩ দিনব্যাপী ডিজিটাল মিডিয়া বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণের সনদ বিতরণ নির্বাচনে সব দলের সমান সুযোগ চায় ৮ দল Ahaan Panday Receives First Ever Award On Stage: ‘Practiced In Front Of Mirror 400 Times’ | CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year | Bollywood News IND vs SA 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma on brink of massive milestone in Ranchi | Cricket News Aisha Sharma Spotted In An All-Black Outfit, Fans Scream ‘Kya Baat Hai’ | Video | Bollywood News কালিয়াকৈর শীতের মৌসুমী সবজির দাম নিয়ন্ত্রণে থাকাই ক্রেতাদের মুখে ফুটেছে স্বস্তি হাসি সিয়াম Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma set for 2027 World Cup? Morne Morkel turns heads with bold prediction | Cricket News ডেঙ্গুতে আক্রান্ত আরও ৪১০ জন হাসপাতালে ভর্তি
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Ahaan Panday Receives First Ever Award On Stage: ‘Practiced In Front Of Mirror 400 Times’ | CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
Ahaan Panday Receives First Ever Award On Stage: ‘Practiced In Front Of Mirror 400 Times’ | CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Ahaan Panday thanked his parents and the crew of Saiyaara. He also mentioned that the CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year trophy will inspire him to do better.

Ahaan and Aneet won the GenZ Icon awards.

Ahaan and Aneet won the GenZ Icon awards.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda won big at the CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year 2025. The prestigious ceremony was held on Friday, November 28, and the Saiyaara stars won the GenZ Icon awards. This marked Ahaan and Aneet’s first jury-based win for Saiyaara. This also marked their first time receiving an award at a major award function. Ahaan Panday gave a heartfelt speech, thanking everyone who helped him in his journey.

Ahaan Panday was asked how he felt about winning the award, and he said, “I think any artist has dreamed of coming on a stage and accepting their first award… I’ve practised in front of my bathroom mirror many times, at least 300 to 400 times. But I didn’t expect the possibility of me being completely and utterly speechless on such a big stage.”

He added, “A big part of me being speechless today is that when I was sitting outside, I had a certain epiphany that I’m sharing this with so many wonderful people who have done so much for our country… I’m just a mere actor and entertainer who has a lot more to do. I barely have my foot in the door. So, honestly, thank you, CNN-News18 and the wonderful jury.”

“I know that when I look at this (trophy) on my shelf, it’s going to be a reminder to keep bettering myself, work harder and be a better performer year after year… I want to thank all the people who helped me. For starters, my mumma and my papa. I know you will be watching this and be very happy,” the actor said.

Ahaan continued, “Mohit Suri, you have given me life. You have given me something that, in my wildest imagination, I couldn’t have dreamed of. Shanoo Sharma, you have stood by me and believed in me even though there were so many naysayers. Aditya Chopra, sir, you have given me this whole platform… the whole team of Saiyaara.”

“The film crew, I know how thankless the job is, so thank you. It wouldn’t have been possible without you. All love here, always. The press, the audience. This means the world, thank you,” Ahaan concluded as Aneet Padda looked at him, smiling and clapping.

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-…Read More

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-… Read More

First Published:

November 28, 2025, 20:20 IST

News movies bollywood Ahaan Panday Receives First Ever Award On Stage: ‘Practiced In Front Of Mirror 400 Times’ | CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Clinch The CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year GenZ Icon Award | WATCH

Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Clinch The CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year GenZ Icon Award | WATCH

রাঙ্গামাটিতে পিআইবির ৩ দিনব্যাপী ডিজিটাল মিডিয়া বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণের সনদ বিতরণ

রাঙ্গামাটিতে পিআইবির ৩ দিনব্যাপী ডিজিটাল মিডিয়া বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণের সনদ বিতরণ

নির্বাচনে সব দলের সমান সুযোগ চায় ৮ দল

নির্বাচনে সব দলের সমান সুযোগ চায় ৮ দল

Aisha Sharma Spotted In An All-Black Outfit, Fans Scream ‘Kya Baat Hai’ | Video | Bollywood News

Aisha Sharma Spotted In An All-Black Outfit, Fans Scream ‘Kya Baat Hai’ | Video | Bollywood News

কালিয়াকৈর শীতের মৌসুমী সবজির দাম নিয়ন্ত্রণে থাকাই ক্রেতাদের মুখে ফুটেছে স্বস্তি হাসি সিয়াম

কালিয়াকৈর শীতের মৌসুমী সবজির দাম নিয়ন্ত্রণে থাকাই ক্রেতাদের মুখে ফুটেছে স্বস্তি হাসি সিয়াম

Rama Raju Mantena Surprises Daughter Netra With Special Dance Act On Oscar-Winning Song Naatu Naatu | Bollywood News

Rama Raju Mantena Surprises Daughter Netra With Special Dance Act On Oscar-Winning Song Naatu Naatu | Bollywood News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST