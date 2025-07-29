Ahaan Panday Saiyaara Fees: Gupt Director Says Actor Deserves Rs 100 Core | Here’s Why | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 29, 2025, 07:31 IST

Rajiv Rai blames producers for bloated star fees, says actor pay should match box office results – citing Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara’s success as proof.

Ahaan Panday debuted with Saiyaara. (Photo Credit: X)

Bollywood’s debate over actor salaries is heating up yet again. Veteran filmmaker Rajiv Rai, famed for the Kajol-starrer Gupt, has put the spotlight on producers, arguing they’re fueling the trensd of unsustainably high star fees.

On Bollywood Hungama, Rai didn’t mince words. He said, “I would blame the producers because they are willing to pay. An actor can even quote Rs 1,000 crore. It’s basic demand and supply. Since there’s more money in the market now, everyone’s chasing glamour over substance.” He criticised the reliance on star power over storytelling, saying producers often ignore the script in favor of glam appeal. “They think audiences will show up just because a certain actor is in the film. But glamour doesn’t sell alone. They don’t even bother to look closely at the script.”

To underline his point, Rajiv Rai painted this vivid picture. “There might be lakhs of fans gathered outside a star’s home, but these same people won’t buy tickets to see their film. They’re not loyal. They won’t open their wallet unless the content connects.”

Rai says a smart fee model would link an actor’s pay to box office returns: “Here’s how I calculate an actor’s fee: whatever I pay them, they must recover for me on Day 1. If I want to be generous, I’ll give them three days. If I’ve paid Rs 100 crore to an actor, then the film must make that back within three days of release. That’s when they truly deserve the money.” He added a cheeky example saying that Ahaan Panday deserves Rs 100 crore for his film simply if he is able to bring in that money. “So, when someone comes to me and asks for Rs 10 crore, I simply say: I’ll give you my first day’s collection.”

This argument comes as Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara dominates the box office. The film pulled in Rs 21.5 crore on Day 1, then rose to Rs 26 crore and Rs 35.75 crore over the next two days—grossing Rs 83 crore in India over its opening weekend. It crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide in just three days and has reached Rs 250 crore domestically in 10 days.

With this, Saiyaara has officially crossed Rs 250 crore net in India and over Rs 300 crore worldwide—making it one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2025. The film is now eyeing the Rs 275 crore mark domestically by the end of its second week.

Ahaan Panday is the nephew of Chunky Pandey and his father is Chikki Panday. He is the brother of Ananya Panday and Alaana Panday.

