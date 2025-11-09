Ahaan Panday’s Latest Video Leaves Fans Gushing: ‘He’s Getting Younger Everyday’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 09, 2025, 21:53 IST

Fans can’t stop gushing over Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday’s youthful look in the latest video. They expressed their wish to see him in a college romance with Aneet Padda.

Fans can’t stop gushing over Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday’s latest video with a fan

Ahaan Panday shot to fame with Mohit Suri directorial Saiyaara, co-starring Aneet Padda. The two newcomers have since gained a massive following on social media, with fans eagerly tracking every update about the actors. A fan recently spotted Ahaan in Mumbai, and captured a video with him. The video has now gone viral on Ahaan’s fan pages, with fans gushing over his youthful charm. The actor is seen rocking a fresh look, with shorter, wavy hair, and fans noticed that he looks much younger than his age. Many social media users expressed their wish to see him in a college romance with Aneet Padda.

Ahaan Panday’s New Look Wows Fans

A recent video that is going viral on Ahaan Panday’s fan pages shows the Saiyaara star interacting with his fan. When praised for his performance in the film, Aahaan humbly thanked the fan and expressed gratitude to all his supporters for their love. In the video, Ahaan is seen rocking a blue jersey. The fresh haircut adds a youthful charm to his look, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over him. One fan wrote, “yrf, i have a vision. Ahaan x Aneet. College romance. That’s it,” while another one commented, “Ahaan spotted omgg he looks like a teenager hello?!?! He’s so cutee omggsggs.” A third comment read, “He’s getting younger everyday,” while another fan wrote, “Hear me out….college romance, fake dating, he’s a sunshine and she’s grumpy.” Check out some more fan reactions below!

Ahaan Panday’s Next Project After Saiyaara

After the massive success of his debut film Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday will be working with Aditya Chopra once again on a film, which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Sharvari will reportedly star opposite Ahaan in the upcoming yet-untitled action romance.

While fans are eager to know more about the project, a Mid Day report has claimed that the director will be heading to the UK in December for a month-long recce before the shoot kicks off in February 2026. They will be shooting the film in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds. Reportedly, Ali and Aditya are ‘confident’ about the movie, especially after the success of Saiyaara.

“His debut film presented him as a devoted romantic hero. With the second venture, Aditya sir wants to project him as an action-romance star. He has been undergoing hand-to-hand combat training and weapon training,” a source told Mid Day.

First Published: November 09, 2025, 21:53 IST