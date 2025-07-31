Ahaan Panday’s Mother Was ‘Shocked’ When She Watched Saiyaara: ‘He Is 27 Years Old…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 31, 2025, 15:34 IST

Ahaan Panday’s debut movie, Saiyaara, has been getting positive reviews from critics and the audience.

Ahaan Panday’s mother, Deanne Panday, has opened up about the success of her son’s debut movie, Saiyaara. Recently, Deanne attended an event in Mumbai when she told Instant Bollywood that she is happy and proud of her son’s success. She admitted that even she was shocked when she watched Saiyaara and expressed gratitude to all for showering love on Ahaan.

“I am very happy. He is 27 years old. He is a very hardworking boy. He is humble, sweet and simple. When I saw him on screen, I was shocked. I was like, wow. A lot of love is coming his way. I just feel it is a miracle. It feels really good,” Deanne Panday said.

Ahaan Panday’s debut movie, Saiyaara, revolves around Krish Kapoor, an aspiring singer, and Vaani Batra, a budding journalist. As their love blossoms, they find themselves up against numerous odds. Set to a soundtrack that’s already winning hearts, the film blends romance, ambition, and emotional drama.

The film has been getting positive reviews from critics and the audience. It has earned over Rs 275 crores at the box office as of now.

It is worth noting that the film followed nearly a ‘no promotion strategy’. Mohit Suri’s directorial stars fresh faces – Ahaan and Aneet. They made no public appearances before the film’s release, had no collaborations with influencers, were low-key on their respective social media handles, and spoke to none of the media houses.

Meanwhile, if a report by ETimes is to be believed, Netflix has acquired the OTT rights for Saiyaara. However, due to its ongoing theatrical success, the digital premiere has been postponed closer to Diwali. This strategic delay is expected to give the film a longer theatrical shelf life and cater to a wider festive audience once it hits streaming platforms.

