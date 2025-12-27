Ahan Shetty Says Border 2 Is A Tribute To ‘Real Heroes Who Wear The Uniform’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 27, 2025, 08:30 IST

Border 2 will see Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh join Sunny Deol.

Border 2 will release on 23rd January. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Even 28 years after its release, the Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty-starrer Border continues to resonate with audiences. Now that the film’s sequel is about to be out, expectations are high. Border 2 will see Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh join Sunny Deol. Ahan Shetty recently told IANS that Border 2 is a tribute to our people in uniform and not just any action film.

Ahan Shetty said, “Anurag Singh (director) understands that authenticity cannot be manufactured; it has to be earned, and he made it clear Border 2 would be forged with military precision, not typical action conventions. He constantly pushed me to inhabit a mindset rather than just execute sequences.”

He added, “I had to understand what my character was carrying into every moment, the weight of his training, the responsibility to his team, and the knowledge that every decision has life-or-death consequences. We weren’t just making an action film, we were creating a tribute to service, where every frame honoured the real heroes who wear the uniform.”

Previously, Ahan had opened up about his father, Suniel Shetty’s, advice on the sequel. While revealing the preparations he underwent for his role, Ahan Shetty mentioned, “Obviously, physicality wise I had to change a bit. But again, as Papa had said, just be honest. Just be yourself. Not that I am playing myself, but just go out there, enjoy yourself. Don’t think too much about what people have to say. And don’t compare it to Border 1. That was the most important.”

The star kid added, “I would like to say that the first one or two days I was petrified on set. I mean, my hands were shaking like this. Just being part of such a big film, my film Tadap came out 4 years ago, in 2021. So, I had a long gap. So, to be able to just come on set with Varun, Sunny sir, to just be able to learn everything, to be able to have the support of my producers and to have a director like Anurag sir, I was a blessing in disguise, and I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated to hit theatres on 23 January 2026.

First Published: December 27, 2025, 08:30 IST