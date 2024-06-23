রবিবার , ২৩ জুন ২০২৪ | ৯ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ahmed Khan Defends Tiger Shroff’s Acting, Says He Has Body and Looks: ‘Kaunsi Ardh Satya Karni Hai?’

tiger shroff bmcm 2024 02 cfe574563ff2449ecfdfbf7527a6b8d0


Tiger Shroff was seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan believes Tiger Shroff is just one film away from bouncing back, despite recent box office flops like Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan believes Tiger Shroff is just one film away from bouncing back, despite recent box office flops like Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Khan said Tiger shouldn’t be written off and praised his punctuality, work ethic, physical fitness, looks, dancing skills, and action abilities. However, he also said that the audiences have the right to feel let down.

“Usually, people say, ‘You have to work hard, but for Tiger you have to say, ‘Mehnat mat kar!’ Now what advice would you give him? He comes on time, he has got no problem on sets, he will do whatever you ask him to. Ek actor ko kya chahiye? Does he have a body? Yes. Looks? Yes. Can he dance? Yes. Can he do action? Yes. Acting? Usko kaunsi Ardh Satya karni hai, ya Garam Masala jaisi art film karni hai. He does commercial films. This is what is called learning. Every hero has gone through this journey, and everyone learns this way. He will bounce back next year, because this is a phase every actor goes through, there’s no reason to panic. Tiger Shroff is just one turn away,” Ahmed added during the chat.

While Heropanti 2 flopped, Baaghi 3 had the best opening of 2020 before the pandemic interrupted. Ahmed Khan explained that the team was confident about Baaghi 3’s success, with trade predictions high. However, just before its release, COVID-19 hit India, leading to theater closures. “When the promos were out, I got calls saying that this is a golden jubilee film! Trade was predicting a big opening. We were confident, but we never knew what’s coming. Seven days before the release, COVID hit India. Three days before the release, COVID hit Mumbai. We were in slight depression. We were expecting a huge opening, we got fifty percent. And what hit us hard was six days after the release, theatres started getting shut. After a week, cinema halls were completely shut. For a year, Baaghi 3 posters were in cinemas, because it was the last big film to have released,” he said.

Tiger Shroff will be next seen in a special appearance in Singham Again.

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving Read More



Source link

