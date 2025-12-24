Ahn Bo-Hyun Gets Emotional At Kim Woo-bin And Shin Min-a’s Wedding | Korean News

বুধবার, ২৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:১২ পূর্বাহ্ন
Ahn Bo-Hyun Gets Emotional At Kim Woo-bin And Shin Min-a's Wedding

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২৪ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Woo-bin first met as teenagers during a university modelling department trial program.

Actor Ahn Bo-hyun was overcome with emotion at the wedding of his close friend Kim Woo-bin, a moment that quickly captured attention online and resonated deeply with fans. The tears he shed were not merely those of a guest witnessing a joyous ceremony, but the culmination of a friendship that has lasted nearly two decades.

A 20-Year Bond That Began in Youth

A video from Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a’s wedding, held after 10 years of public dating, recently went viral. In the clip, Ahn Bo-hyun is seen quietly removing his glasses and wiping his eyes as he watches the couple exchange vows. While other guests smiled brightly, his visibly choked-up reaction stood out, prompting discussions about the depth of their relationship.

Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Woo-bin first met as teenagers during a university modeling department trial program. Ahn was 19 and Kim Woo-bin 18 when they became senior and junior, eventually forming a close bond while chasing similar dreams. Kim Woo-bin transitioned from modeling to acting first, paving the way, and Ahn Bo-hyun later followed him to Seoul with hopes of building his own acting career.

Over the years, Ahn Bo-hyun has repeatedly spoken about Kim Woo-bin’s importance in his life, once saying, “The most important person in my life is Kim Woo-bin.” During his military service, Kim Woo-bin was reportedly the only friend who visited him, a gesture Ahn has remembered with gratitude, noting, “I always get a lot of good energy from him.”

Their friendship was tested most profoundly in 2017, when Kim Woo-bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer. Throughout the difficult period, Ahn Bo-hyun remained by his side. Recalling that time on a television show, he shared, “A few days ago I spoke with Woo-bin, who was undergoing treatment. Hearing his voice after such a long time made me cry,” adding, “He was so happy when I told him I would be on the show.”

For many fans, Ahn Bo-hyun’s tears at the wedding symbolized the relief and joy of seeing a close friend overcome illness and begin a new chapter with the woman he loves. Online reactions reflected this sentiment, with netizens calling the moment “inevitable” and “deeply moving” given everything the two have endured together.

Ahn Bo-hyun recently signed with AM Entertainment, the same agency that represents Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a. Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a tied the knot in a private ceremony at Seoul’s Shilla Hotel on the 20th, also marking the occasion by donating to underprivileged communities.

Seoul, South Korea

First Published:

December 24, 2025, 05:58 IST

