Aisha Sharma Drops Sexy New Photos From Vietnam Retreat, Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Her Travel Diary | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 17, 2025, 19:00 IST

Aisha Sharma shares sexy new photos from her Vietnam retreat at Amanoi, featuring slow mornings, nature walks and wellness rituals. Fans can’t stop praising her travel diary.

Aisha Sharma has shared a sexy new set of photos from her Amanoi resort retreat in Vietnam, offering a rare peek into her serene routines — from misty morning views and cooking sessions to lush nature walks and warm bath moments.

Actor Aisha Sharma has shared a new series of photos and videos from her stay at the Amanoi resort in Vietnam, offering followers an intimate look at her slow, reflective and nature-filled daily routine. The 17-slide Instagram post, paired with the caption “Aman days feel unreal, a quiet world of misty mornings, nourishing rituals, slow breakfasts, and the kind of peace that feels almost…”, gives a detailed account of the rhythms that shaped her time at the property.

Elaborate Breakfast Spread Captures Her Slow Mornings

The carousel opens with an overhead view of an expansive breakfast layout. Fresh fruit, sautéed greens, artisanal breads, eggs prepared in multiple styles, hash browns, coffee, juice and a range of accompanying sides appear across several frames. The repetition of this spread from different angles underscores the unhurried breakfasts that formed a central part of her mornings at the resort. The setting reflects the “nourishing rituals” mentioned in her caption — an emphasis on mindful eating rather than rushed meals.

A Quiet Writing Desk Framed by Misty Scenery

One of the most striking images features Sharma seated at a wooden desk facing a large window that opens to lush greenery and a mist-covered mountain range. The photo situates her in a moment of stillness, likely early in the morning, reinforcing her reference to “misty mornings.” The uncluttered workspace, natural light and tranquil backdrop together create a portrait of contemplation and emotional reset.

Hands-On Cooking Session Inside Amanoi’s Kitchen Studio

Another slide depicts Sharma in a cooking studio, wearing a black Amanoi apron as she chops vegetables. Surrounding her are bowls, trays and an assortment of ingredients. The setting suggests participation in one of the resort’s culinary workshops, aligning with her theme of slow, nourishing routines. The frame also offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at an activity that is both domestic and grounding.

Outdoor Walks and Nature-Focused Moments

The carousel also includes a photo of Sharma walking along a narrow forest trail, dressed in a coordinated white athletic outfit. The dense foliage around her hints at a guided nature walk or solo exploration within the resort’s vast landscape. Another peaceful moment appears in the form of a bathtub photo — her legs submerged in warm water as a tap pours fresh water into the tub. The window beside her overlooks greenery and the coastline, adding to the atmosphere of quiet retreat.

Closing With the Amanoi Signage

The final slide shows the stone entrance sign reading “Amanoi,” offering a concluding visual to the curated series of moments. The post, which gathered thousands of likes, resonated with followers for its emphasis on simplicity, serenity and the restorative power of disconnecting from daily noise.

A Continuation of Aisha Sharma’s Wellness-Driven Updates

Aisha Sharma frequently shares glimpses of her wellness practices, travel diaries and outdoor activities with her social media audience. Her latest post from Amanoi fits seamlessly into this pattern, highlighting her preference for slow mornings, natural environments and mindful routines during her travels.

Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

First Published: November 17, 2025, 19:00 IST

News movies bollywood Aisha Sharma Drops Sexy New Photos From Vietnam Retreat, Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Her Travel Diary