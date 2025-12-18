Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Make 1st Joint Appearance After Calling Divorce Rumours ‘Rubbish’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 18, 2025, 20:13 IST

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in 2007 and are parents to a girl, Aaradhya Bachchan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai made a joint appearance on Thursday evening as they attended the Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day celebration in Mumbai. In a video that surfaced on social media, Abhishek and Aishwarya were seen entering the venue. While Aishwarya looked prettiest in a black suit, Abhishek opted for casual attire.

Abhishek was seen helping Aishwarya as they made their way towards the venue. They were also accompanied by the latter’s mother, Brindya Rai. Watch the video here:

Abhishek and Aishwarya’s joint appearance comes days after the former directly addressed the divorce speculation, calling the chatter “malicious and completely untrue.” “If you’re a public figure, people are going to speculate about every little thing. Whatever rubbish has been written is absolutely false. None of it is based on fact, it’s just wrong and intentionally hurtful,” he told Peeping Moon.

He pointed out that the rumours didn’t start after their wedding — they existed long before. “Before we got married, they were guessing our wedding dates. After we got married, they started deciding when we’re separating. It’s all nonsense. She knows my truth, I know hers. We return to a loving, grounded family — and that is what truly matters,” he added.

When asked if the rumours ever bother him, Abhishek clarified: “No. If there was even a shred of truth, perhaps they would. But there isn’t.”

For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in 2007 and are parents to a girl, Aaradhya Bachchan. However, rumours of trouble in their marriage shocked everyone last year. It all started after the couple appeared separately for the media at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Later, Aishwarya also shared photos from daughter Aaradhya’s birthday bash, which did not feature any of the Bachchan family members, including Abhishek. Abhishek was also not seen cheering for Aishwarya during her Cannes appearance this year.

