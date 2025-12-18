Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Step Out Together; Shilpa Shinde Returns As Angoori Bhabi | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 18, 2025, 22:15 IST

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai attend school annual day together in Mumbai; Shilpa Shinde set to return as Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai attended a Mumbai school annual day together, marking a rare joint appearance, while Shilpa Shinde gears up to return as Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai made a joint appearance on Thursday evening as they attended the Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day celebration in Mumbai. In a video that surfaced on social media, Abhishek and Aishwarya were seen entering the venue. While Aishwarya looked prettiest in a black suit, Abhishek opted for casual attire.

Shilpa Shinde is all set to make her much-awaited return as the beloved Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0. After nearly a decade, the actress is back in the role that made her a household name, and the newly released promo has already struck an emotional chord with fans.

Veteran actor and Bollywood legend Dharmendra passed away recently at the age of 89. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol had organised a special prayer meeting to honour his legacy at a Mumbai hotel. On the same day, Hema Malini held a Gita path at home and was not seen at the hotel prayer meet. A few days later, Hema held a prayer meet in Delhi, which Sunny and Bobby did not attend. Shobhaa De, in a recent chat, said that Hema Malini was left out by Prakash Kaur’s (Dharmendra’s first wife) family.

Emily in Paris fans can finally rejoice as the much-awaited fifth season of the series has officially begun streaming on Netflix today, December 18. After months of anticipation and speculation, the popular romantic comedy-drama returns with new locations, evolving relationships and higher professional stakes for Emily Cooper.

Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated sequel Jailer 2 is steadily progressing towards its planned mid-2026 release, and the film has now added a high-voltage surprise to its ensemble. Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has reportedly wrapped up a special dance number for the film, filmed recently in Chennai.

First Published: December 18, 2025, 22:15 IST

