Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Step Out Together; Shilpa Shinde Returns As Angoori Bhabi | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৮ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai attend school annual day together in Mumbai; Shilpa Shinde set to return as Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai attended a Mumbai school annual day together, marking a rare joint appearance, while Shilpa Shinde gears up to return as Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai attended a Mumbai school annual day together, marking a rare joint appearance, while Shilpa Shinde gears up to return as Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai made a joint appearance on Thursday evening as they attended the Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day celebration in Mumbai. In a video that surfaced on social media, Abhishek and Aishwarya were seen entering the venue. While Aishwarya looked prettiest in a black suit, Abhishek opted for casual attire.

For More: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Make 1st Joint Appearance After Calling Divorce Rumours ‘Rubbish’

Shilpa Shinde is all set to make her much-awaited return as the beloved Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0. After nearly a decade, the actress is back in the role that made her a household name, and the newly released promo has already struck an emotional chord with fans.

For More: Shilpa Shinde Returns As Angoori Bhabi, Says ‘Sahi Pakde Hai’ | Watch Promo

Veteran actor and Bollywood legend Dharmendra passed away recently at the age of 89. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol had organised a special prayer meeting to honour his legacy at a Mumbai hotel. On the same day, Hema Malini held a Gita path at home and was not seen at the hotel prayer meet. A few days later, Hema held a prayer meet in Delhi, which Sunny and Bobby did not attend. Shobhaa De, in a recent chat, said that Hema Malini was left out by Prakash Kaur’s (Dharmendra’s first wife) family.

For More: Hema Malini Was ‘Left Out’ By Dharmendra’s ‘First Family’, Says Shobhaa De: ‘Could’ve Hijacked Those Moments’

Emily in Paris fans can finally rejoice as the much-awaited fifth season of the series has officially begun streaming on Netflix today, December 18. After months of anticipation and speculation, the popular romantic comedy-drama returns with new locations, evolving relationships and higher professional stakes for Emily Cooper.

For More: Emily In Paris Season 5 Premiere Date, Time REVEALED: When And How To Watch Lily Collins’ Show

Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated sequel Jailer 2 is steadily progressing towards its planned mid-2026 release, and the film has now added a high-voltage surprise to its ensemble. Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has reportedly wrapped up a special dance number for the film, filmed recently in Chennai.

For More: Nora Fatehi Joins Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 For Special Dance Number, Calls It ‘Truly Epic’

December 18, 2025, 22:15 IST

