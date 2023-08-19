শনিবার , ১৯ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gives A Shoutout To Husband Abhishek’s Ghoomer, He Replies With A Heart

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১৯, ২০২৩ ১০:১৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
aishwarya rai bachchan gives a shoutout to husband abhisheks ghoomer he replies with a heart


Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 09:43 IST

Aishwarya Rai lauds Abhishek Bachchan's performance in the film. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai lauds Abhishek Bachchan’s performance in the film. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a snippet from her husband’s film Ghoomer and added a couple of sweet emoticons.

Directed by R Balki, Ghoomer featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, was finally released on the big screens on Friday, August 18. The movie garnered admiration in film festivals and currently, it is getting positive reactions from the audience and critics too. Adding to the excitement, Abhishek Bachchan’s wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, took to her Instagram to give a heartfelt shoutout to her husband. Aishwarya shared a reel on her social media handle, featuring glimpses from the film. She accompanied the post with emojis that conveyed her love and enthusiasm for the film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram reel garnered kind responses from her fans. The post also caught the attention of Ghoomer stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, who reacted to it by leaving red heart emojis.

Amidst the positive reactions from the audience, R Balki’s film earlier took the spotlight and left the audience stunned at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The movie received a standing ovation during the event, leaving Abhishek Bachchan deeply touched by the appreciative gesture of the viewers. Kamaal R Khan shared a clip from the Ghoomer premiere at IIFM and labelled it as the film of the year.

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor and father of Abhishek Bachchan, couldn’t stop praising the film. Taking to his blog, the actor shared multiple posts lauding the film.

In his most recent post, the actor wrote, “It is beyond all doubt that GHOOMER is a very superior film. I say this as a Father yes, but also as a long standing member of this fantastic fraternity, at this young age Abhishek and in the duration of the time you have been in the Industry, you have played the most complex characters with immense conviction, diversity and aplomb each one difficult, different and each, successful. My pride has no bounds. It has been tough to be in reserve on compliments and facts, but NO MORE, it has been spoken and shall be spoken ever.”

In R Balki’s directorial Ghoomer, Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher play the lead roles. The sports drama also features actors like Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in key roles. The film explores the life of a paraplegic sportsperson, portrayed by Saiyami, who gets success as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek. Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan also makes a special appearance as a commentator.

chirag
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and BollywRead More



Source link

