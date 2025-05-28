Aishwarya Rai Drops Cannes BTS Clip Set To THIS Song From Film With Abhishek Bachchan

Last Updated: May 28, 2025, 20:00 IST

Aishwarya Rai shares BTS video from Cannes 2025 set to Tere Bina from Guru, her film with Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai first starred together in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has followed in Alia Bhatt’s footsteps by offering fans a special look behind the scenes of her Cannes 2025 appearance. Known for turning heads at the French Riviera, the Guru star shared a video capturing the making of her standout red-carpet moment.

For her first walk this year, Aishwarya wore a white saree crafted by Manish Malhotra. The video reveals her getting ready in the elegant drape, styled with a jaw-dropping 500-carat ruby necklace that added even more sparkle to the picturesque setting.

Before stepping out, she’s seen posing with her glam team and Manish Malhotra. The clip also takes viewers inside the designer’s studio, where the outfit was brought to life. It gave viewers a sneak peek into the intricacy and craftsmanship that went into creating the ensemble, including footage of artisans handweaving the saree.

Adding a personal touch, Aishwarya set the video to “Tere Bina,” the romantic song from her 2007 film Guru where she was paired alongside husband Abhishek Bachchan.

Back in the day, in a candid interview with Midday shortly after Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about the moment Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya. He revealed that after the premiere of their film Guru in New York, Abhishek called him to share the big news that he had just popped the question to Aishwarya Rai. Amitabh Bachchan fondly recalled what he told his son and future daughter-in-law at that moment.

“Abhishek and Aishwarya are fond of each other. In New York, after the premiere of Guru, Abhishek called me and said that he proposed to her. I said, ‘Come on home.’ I asked Aishwarya if she was happy. She said yes. I picked them up and took her home. I told her, this is your home. Humko kya lena dena hai aur kuch se? (How does anything else matter?)” Amitabh had said.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s love story began as friends while working together on films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000) and Kuch Naa Kaho (2003). However, romance blossomed during the filming of Umrao Jaan in 2005-2006. They got married on April 20, 2007, in a grand ceremony.

