Aishwarya Rai Expertly Handles Wardrobe Mishap After Her Cape Comes Off

Last Updated: May 23, 2025, 00:04 IST

Aishwarya’s second-day look was a dramatic shift from her usual style. She traded her signature straight locks for glamorous, side-swept waves.

Aishwarya Rai gracefully handles her dress at Cannes 2025.

On Day 2 of her Cannes 2025 appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again proved her red carpet prowess, handling an unexpected wardrobe mishap with grace and composure. The L’Oréal Paris ambassador of over two decades arrived in a black off-shoulder sequinned gown featuring strappy sleeves, layered with a voluminous silver-beige textured cape that flowed elegantly behind her.

While posing alongside Hollywood stars Helen Mirren and Cara Delevingne, a minor wardrobe mishap occurred when Mirren accidentally stepped on Aishwarya’s cape. The cape slipped down to Aishwarya’s elbow, momentarily interrupting the photo op. Yet, Aishwarya managed the moment like a true icon. With a warm smile and calm demeanour, she adjusted her cape and resumed posing seamlessly. Mirren was seen apologising, and Aishwarya responded with nothing but kindness, putting everyone at ease.

The incident only elevated Aishwarya’s fan appeal, with many praising her for staying poised under pressure. Social media buzzed with admiration for how elegantly she handled the slip. “Thank you Helen, your scarf stumble was the real Cannes hero move… she cleared the way for Aishwarya Rai’s black dress to steal the show,” one fan commented.

Aishwarya’s second-day look was a dramatic shift from her usual style. She traded her signature straight locks for glamorous, side-swept waves that brought an old-Hollywood charm. Her bold red lip and statement earrings completed the vintage-inspired aesthetic, which perfectly complemented the sequinned gown and textured cape.

Just a day earlier, Aishwarya had turned heads in a regal white saree with a striking red emerald necklace and bright red sindoor—a first for the actress at Cannes. The look sparked conversations, with fans speculating whether the sindoor was a personal statement amid ongoing rumours about her marriage, or a subtle tribute to Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army’s retaliatory strike earlier in May.

First Published: