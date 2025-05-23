Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ২৩ মে ২০২৫ | ৯ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Aishwarya Rai Expertly Handles Wardrobe Mishap After Her Cape Comes Off

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৩, ২০২৫ ১২:৩৪ অপরাহ্ণ
Aishwarya Rai Expertly Handles Wardrobe Mishap After Her Cape Comes Off


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Aishwarya’s second-day look was a dramatic shift from her usual style. She traded her signature straight locks for glamorous, side-swept waves.

Aishwarya Rai gracefully handles her dress at Cannes 2025.

Aishwarya Rai gracefully handles her dress at Cannes 2025.

On Day 2 of her Cannes 2025 appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again proved her red carpet prowess, handling an unexpected wardrobe mishap with grace and composure. The L’Oréal Paris ambassador of over two decades arrived in a black off-shoulder sequinned gown featuring strappy sleeves, layered with a voluminous silver-beige textured cape that flowed elegantly behind her.

While posing alongside Hollywood stars Helen Mirren and Cara Delevingne, a minor wardrobe mishap occurred when Mirren accidentally stepped on Aishwarya’s cape. The cape slipped down to Aishwarya’s elbow, momentarily interrupting the photo op. Yet, Aishwarya managed the moment like a true icon. With a warm smile and calm demeanour, she adjusted her cape and resumed posing seamlessly. Mirren was seen apologising, and Aishwarya responded with nothing but kindness, putting everyone at ease.

The incident only elevated Aishwarya’s fan appeal, with many praising her for staying poised under pressure. Social media buzzed with admiration for how elegantly she handled the slip. “Thank you Helen, your scarf stumble was the real Cannes hero move… she cleared the way for Aishwarya Rai’s black dress to steal the show,” one fan commented.

Aishwarya’s second-day look was a dramatic shift from her usual style. She traded her signature straight locks for glamorous, side-swept waves that brought an old-Hollywood charm. Her bold red lip and statement earrings completed the vintage-inspired aesthetic, which perfectly complemented the sequinned gown and textured cape.

Just a day earlier, Aishwarya had turned heads in a regal white saree with a striking red emerald necklace and bright red sindoor—a first for the actress at Cannes. The look sparked conversations, with fans speculating whether the sindoor was a personal statement amid ongoing rumours about her marriage, or a subtle tribute to Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army’s retaliatory strike earlier in May.

    First Published:
News movies Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Expertly Handles Wardrobe Mishap After Her Cape Comes Off



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IIT থেকে বি.টেক, UPSC-তে র‍্যাঙ্ক ১৮৫, IFS থেকে হয়েছিলেন IPS; এবার ভারতীয় সেনাবাহিনীর তরফে মিলল সম্মান
IIT থেকে বি.টেক, UPSC-তে র‍্যাঙ্ক ১৮৫, IFS থেকে হয়েছিলেন IPS; এবার ভারতীয় সেনাবাহিনীর তরফে মিলল সম্মান
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Aishwarya Rai Expertly Handles Wardrobe Mishap After Her Cape Comes Off
Aishwarya Rai Expertly Handles Wardrobe Mishap After Her Cape Comes Off
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
গরমে ডিম খেলে কি শরীরের তাপ বাড়তে পারে? কটাই বা খাওয়া উচিত? জানালেন বিশেষজ্ঞ should you eat eggs in summer do eggs increase body heat
গরমে ডিম খেলে কি শরীরের তাপ বাড়তে পারে? কটাই বা খাওয়া উচিত? জানালেন বিশেষজ্ঞ should you eat eggs in summer do eggs increase body heat
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
হার্ভার্ডে আর পড়তে পারবে না কোনও বিদেশি..জানিয়ে দিল ট্রাম্প, কী করবে ৭৮৮ ভারতীয় পড়ুয়া?
হার্ভার্ডে আর পড়তে পারবে না কোনও বিদেশি..জানিয়ে দিল ট্রাম্প, কী করবে ৭৮৮ ভারতীয় পড়ুয়া?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
‘দেশকে ই-বর্জ্যের ডাম্পিং পয়েন্ট হতে দিতে পারি না’

‘দেশকে ই-বর্জ্যের ডাম্পিং পয়েন্ট হতে দিতে পারি না’

 ‘গণতন্ত্রের নৌকা বহুদূর এগিয়ে গেছে’

‘গণতন্ত্রের নৌকা বহুদূর এগিয়ে গেছে’

 একুশে পা রাখলো শেরেবাংলা কৃষি বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়

একুশে পা রাখলো শেরেবাংলা কৃষি বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়

 কুয়েটে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল, হল না ছাড়ার ঘোষণা

কুয়েটে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল, হল না ছাড়ার ঘোষণা

 Sports Ministry to spend Rs 190 crore on training of athletes for CWG and Asian Games | More sports News

Sports Ministry to spend Rs 190 crore on training of athletes for CWG and Asian Games | More sports News

 Rahul Dravid says Stuart Broad plan alone not enough against David Warner | Cricket News

Rahul Dravid says Stuart Broad plan alone not enough against David Warner | Cricket News

 হল কমিটি নিয়ে অনিয়মের অভিযোগ ছাত্রদলের শীর্ষ নেতাদের বিরুদ্ধে

হল কমিটি নিয়ে অনিয়মের অভিযোগ ছাত্রদলের শীর্ষ নেতাদের বিরুদ্ধে

 ইভিএমে ভোট হলে অংশ নেবে জাপা: রওশন

ইভিএমে ভোট হলে অংশ নেবে জাপা: রওশন

 ৪ জনের করোনা শনাক্ত

৪ জনের করোনা শনাক্ত

 গুজবে বাড়ছে দর, কারণ জানেনা ক্রিস্টাল ইন্স্যুরেন্স – Corporate Sangbad

গুজবে বাড়ছে দর, কারণ জানেনা ক্রিস্টাল ইন্স্যুরেন্স – Corporate Sangbad
Advertise here