Aishwarya Rai Hugs Rekha, Shares a Kiss As She and Bachchans Arrive Separately at Ambani Wedding | Watch

জুলাই ১৩, ২০২৪
aishwarya rai and rekha interact at anant ambanis wedding 2024 07 97d86bb948d20a49cfb45d198c161da7


Aishwarya Rai and Rekha interact at Anant Ambani's wedding.

At Anant Ambani’s extravagant wedding, the spotlight was undeniably on the Bachchan family, who added their signature glamour to the event.

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was a star-studded affair at the Jio World Convention Centre. Among the highlights was a touching moment between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the legendary actress Rekha. Aishwarya, arriving separately from the Bachchan family, shared a warm hug and a kiss with Rekha, capturing the hearts of many.

The Bachchan family made a grand entrance, with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Nikhil Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Agastya Nanda posing together on the red carpet. Aishwarya, who arrived with her daughter Aaradhya, stunned in a solo appearance, radiating elegance and grace.

Among the galaxy of stars present at the event were some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and international sensation Kim Kardashian added their star power to the occasion. The event also saw the unexpected presence of WWE superstar John Cena, who brought an element of surprise and excitement to the festivities.

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani kicked off the wedding festivities for their son Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant with the Mameru ceremony at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai last week. The couple’s grand wedding is currently taking place today. The first event is the Shubh Vivah or wedding function, with a dress code of Indian traditional. On July 13, the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony will follow, with a dress code of Indian formal. The celebrations will conclude on July 14 with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception, where the dress code is Indian chic. All these events will be held at the Jio World Centre in BKC.

