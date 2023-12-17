রবিবার , ১৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৩রা পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Aishwarya Rai Kisses Aaradhya As They Head Home With Abhishek Bachchan; Munawar Faruqui ADMITS To Two-Timing?

fotojet 2023 12 17t220047.811 2023 12 4b62613dac0a53561e22d6848ea8eacd


Aishwarya Rai Kisses Aaradhya, Munawar Faruqui admits to double dating

From Aaradhya Bachchan heading back home with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan to Munawar Faruqui admitting about double dating Ayesha Khan and Nazila, here are the biggest headlines of the day.

Aaradhya Bachchan is the daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan and the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Hence, it is only natural for her to have a knack for delivering amazing performances. Her recent stint in a school play was a perfect example of that and her family were all praises for her display of talent, including Aishwarya Rai, who gave her a sweet kiss on their way home.

For More: Aishwarya Rai Gives Aaradhya Sweet Kisses As They Head Home With Abhishek Bachchan After School Event

In a shocking turn of events for Bigg Boss 17 contestants, especially Munawar Faruqui, model and actress Ayesha Khan is all set to enter the popular reality show as a wild card contestant. In the show’s recent promo, Ayesha could be seen confronting Munawar with the accusations she made against him on the show. From the promo, it seemed like Munawar admitted to some of the things Ayesha said he had done.

For More: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui ADMITS To Two-Timing Ayesha Khan, Nazila? Says ‘Was Pretending To…’ | Watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is all set to hit theatres this Christmas, and the superstar’s fandom is all excited to see the drama unfold on screen. The trailer and songs from the movie have garnered a lot of buzz, and the wait until December 21 is proving to be a long one. Much to the delight of the fans, the advance ticket booking in India finally started on Saturday, December 16, and the film has already minted over a crore.

For More: Dunki Vs Salaar Advance Booking Day 1: SRK’s Film Mints Rs 1.28 Cr, Competing Closely with Prabhas’ Film

On Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dedicated some time to her fans, engaging in an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram Stories, where she responded to their questions. Taking the opportunity, an Instagram user anonymously asked her, “Don’t you think about marrying again?” She said, adding a laughing emoji, “Would be a bad investment according to the statistics.” She also added the data on divorce rates in the post.

For More: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Answers Fan Who Asked If She’d Marry Again: ‘Would Be A Bad Investment…’

The wait is almost over. Shah Rukh Khan’s film is all set to hit the screens this coming Friday. Ahead of the same, the makers held a special screening of the film for the censor board committee members. Having received an amazing response on the advance bookings, it’s been also said that Dunki has received a standing ovation at its censor board screening in Dubai, UAE at Voc Cinemas.

For More: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal’s Film Receives Standing Ovation At The Censor Board Screening

