Aishwarya Rai Kisses Aaradhya As They Head Home With Abhishek Bachchan; Munawar Faruqui ADMITS To Two-Timing?

Aaradhya Bachchan is the daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan and the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Hence, it is only natural for her to have a knack for delivering amazing performances. Her recent stint in a school play was a perfect example of that and her family were all praises for her display of talent, including Aishwarya Rai, who gave her a sweet kiss on their way home.

In a shocking turn of events for Bigg Boss 17 contestants, especially Munawar Faruqui, model and actress Ayesha Khan is all set to enter the popular reality show as a wild card contestant. In the show’s recent promo, Ayesha could be seen confronting Munawar with the accusations she made against him on the show. From the promo, it seemed like Munawar admitted to some of the things Ayesha said he had done.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is all set to hit theatres this Christmas, and the superstar’s fandom is all excited to see the drama unfold on screen. The trailer and songs from the movie have garnered a lot of buzz, and the wait until December 21 is proving to be a long one. Much to the delight of the fans, the advance ticket booking in India finally started on Saturday, December 16, and the film has already minted over a crore.

On Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dedicated some time to her fans, engaging in an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram Stories, where she responded to their questions. Taking the opportunity, an Instagram user anonymously asked her, “Don’t you think about marrying again?” She said, adding a laughing emoji, “Would be a bad investment according to the statistics.” She also added the data on divorce rates in the post.

The wait is almost over. Shah Rukh Khan’s film is all set to hit the screens this coming Friday. Ahead of the same, the makers held a special screening of the film for the censor board committee members. Having received an amazing response on the advance bookings, it’s been also said that Dunki has received a standing ovation at its censor board screening in Dubai, UAE at Voc Cinemas.

