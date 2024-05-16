বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৬ মে ২০২৪ | ২রা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Aishwarya Rai Leaves For Cannes With Injured Hand, Aaradhya Holds Her Bag, Video Goes Viral | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৬, ২০২৪ ৮:৩৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
aishwarya rai bachchan gets clicked with aaradhya 2024 05 44411a8e4cd5e94ead8b1e63d44b91ff


Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets clicked with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at Mumbai airport.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets clicked with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at Mumbai airport.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her first appearance at Cannes film festival in 2002, wearing a saree by designer Neeta Lulla.

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted leaving for Cannes film festival along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan late Wednesday night. The actress was clicked wearing an arm sling on her right hand. In a video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Aishwarya and Aaradhya greeted paps with a big smile as they made their way inside the international terminal.

The actress, who is a regular at Cannes, opted for a blue-coloured long coat and black pants for her airport look. While Aaradhya looked cute in white sweatshirt and black joggers.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her first appearance at Cannes film festival in 2002, wearing a saree by designer Neeta Lulla. The Bollywood actress, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s pan-Indian film Ponniyin Selvan: II, made a sensational appearance on the Cannes red carpet wearing a silver hooded cape gown last year.

The former Miss World attended the screening of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny after making a bold statement in the gorgeous hooded silver cape gown from Sophie Couture’s racks.

Over the years, Aishwarya Rai has served some stunning looks as she walked the red carpet in gowns and sarees. Fans are eager to see what she has in store for the red carpet this year.

Besides Aishwarya, many more Bollywood celebrities including Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditi Rao Hydari are walking the red carpet at Cannes 2024.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG Life Time Jail News Photo 15 05 2024
২৫০ গ্রাম হেরোইন বহনের দায়ে ২ জনের যাবজ্জীবন
বাংলাদেশ
1715826995 photo
IPL playoff scenarios: Five teams are still in the hunt for the last two spots as Rajasthan Royals suffer another defeat | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
aishwarya rai bachchan gets clicked with aaradhya 2024 05 44411a8e4cd5e94ead8b1e63d44b91ff
Aishwarya Rai Leaves For Cannes With Injured Hand, Aaradhya Holds Her Bag, Video Goes Viral | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
RAB 10 GPS Tracker News 02 Photo 15 05 2024
বিটিআরসির অনুমোদন ছাড়া জিপিএস ট্র্যাকার বাণিজ্য, গ্রেফতার ৩
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 205408858070495

সাপাহারে স্বাস্থ্যবিধি মে‌নে মাস্ক প‌রিধান নি‌শ্চিত কর‌তে : মোবাইল কোর্টে অর্থদন্ড

 CHITAGAONNEWS 2

‘সহায়তা ডেস্কের কথা প্রচার করুন, প্রবাসীরা উপকৃত হবেন’

 dhan

যশোরে বৃষ্টি শ্রমিক সংকট, কাটা ধান নিয়ে কৃষকের মাথায় হাত

 download 12

গলাচিপায় পানিতে ডুবে শিশুর মৃত্যু

 3869e9bd2cd25ecc79522035ac5794fe 5a3a037e1371e

জুলাইয়ে ভ্যাট আদায় ২২ শতাংশ বেড়েছে

 IMG 20230529 WA0027 1

গোপালগঞ্জে দুই ইয়াবা ব্যবসায়ী আটক

 studio project 27 17

The Origins of Maa Durga’s Lion Ride. All You Need to Know

 1627471563 tejashwi yadav

After Two Days of Acrimony, Bihar Assembly Witnesses Conviviality After Speaker’s Assurance

 US Afghanistan Saving Khalid 73766

US Friends Try To Rescue Brother In Arms In Afghanistan

 1627021794 sidhuamarindersingh

The Photo-Op Punjab Congress Eagerly Waited for Months