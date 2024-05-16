Aishwarya Rai Leaves For Cannes With Injured Hand, Aaradhya Holds Her Bag, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted leaving for Cannes film festival along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan late Wednesday night. The actress was clicked wearing an arm sling on her right hand. In a video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Aishwarya and Aaradhya greeted paps with a big smile as they made their way inside the international terminal.

The actress, who is a regular at Cannes, opted for a blue-coloured long coat and black pants for her airport look. While Aaradhya looked cute in white sweatshirt and black joggers.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her first appearance at Cannes film festival in 2002, wearing a saree by designer Neeta Lulla. The Bollywood actress, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s pan-Indian film Ponniyin Selvan: II, made a sensational appearance on the Cannes red carpet wearing a silver hooded cape gown last year.

The former Miss World attended the screening of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny after making a bold statement in the gorgeous hooded silver cape gown from Sophie Couture’s racks.

Over the years, Aishwarya Rai has served some stunning looks as she walked the red carpet in gowns and sarees. Fans are eager to see what she has in store for the red carpet this year.

Besides Aishwarya, many more Bollywood celebrities including Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditi Rao Hydari are walking the red carpet at Cannes 2024.