Aishwarya Rai Rolls Eyes at Abhishek Bachchan; Ayan Mukerji Has a Fallout With Karan Johar?

An alleged video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rolling her eyes at her husband Abhishek Bachchan and snapping at his niece Navya Naveli Nanda has surfaced on the internet. The video is being wildly shared on Reddit and has been grabbing many eyeballs. In the video, which appears to be taken at one of the Kabaddi matches of Abhishek’s team Jaipur Pink Panthers, Abhishek is seen telling Aishwarya something, but the actress seemingly “eye-rolls”.

Amid reports that Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji had a fallout over Brahmastra 2 and Brahmastra 3, a source told Hindustan Times that there is no truth to these speculations. This comes after it was reported that Ayan was taking the Ranbir Kapoor starrer franchise to another production house due to the tiff. The rumour stemmed from Ayan’s recent announcement about postponing the release of Brahmastra 2 and 3. The announcement did not feature Dharma Productions nor did Ayan tag Karan Johar. However, Ayan and Karan are yet to address the reports.

While the sequel of starrer Rowdy Rathore has been making headlines for a long time now, recent reports suggest that Sidharth Malhotra is being considered to play the lead in Rowdy Rathore 2. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the first part of the film was released in 2012 and featured Akshay Kumar in a dual role alongside Sonakshi Sinha. It is being said that if everything goes according to plan, Rowdy Rathore 2 will kick off by the end of May with a start-to-finish shoot schedule.

Mika Singh has moved the Bombay High Court 17 years after a case was filed against the singer for allegedly forcefully kissing Rakhi Sawant. Mika has now asked the court to quash charges pressed against him. As reported by Spotboye.com, a division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik, on Monday, heard the appeal. Reportedly, the bench argued that since the accused and complainant have already settled their dispute, the case may be invalidated.

Raghav Chadha, who is rumoured to be dating Parineeti Chopra, couldn’t hide his blush when a couple of reporters asked him about reports of his wedding with the star. On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP spoke to a couple of news channels about his political party’s national party status when he was asked about Parineeti. The politician opted to evade the questions but did tease a ‘celebration.’

