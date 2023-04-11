মঙ্গলবার , ১১ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২৮শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Aishwarya Rai Says Salman Khan Is ‘Sexiest And Most Gorgeous Man’ in Viral Video, Fans React

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১১, ২০২৩ ১১:১১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
salman khan aishwarya rai salman aishwarya


Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were last seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.
Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were last seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were recently spotted at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. While Salman arrived alone, Aishwarya was accompanied by her daughter.

Former couple Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan moved on in their respective lives more than two decades ago, but their fans have clearly not. Ever since the two actors attended the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai recently, their fans have not stopped talking about them on social media. While Aishwarya Rai had attended NMACC event with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Salman Khan arrived alone.

Now, an old video of Aishwarya Rai talking about Salman has surfaced on the internet. The video is from Simi Garewal’s popular chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. In the clip, which is going viral on Reddit, Simi asks Aishwarya, “Who is the sexiest and the most gorgeous man in Bollywood?” The actress blushes and replies, “Caught me on that one.” After thinking for a few seconds, Aishwarya tells Simi, “It’s a very tough one.” She then smiles and asks the host if they can substitute “the sexiest and the most gorgeous” with “charming.” “Can we please stick to sexy and gorgeous?” Simi counters. Aishwarya finally responds, “Alright, let’s take someone who is obviously selected amongst the list of Indian men internationally- Salman.”

The video has garnered a lot of attention from Salman’s fans. One fan wrote, “They were dating then.” Another one commented, “I think it must be while dating him.”

twitter icon

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sent their fans into a frenzy after they attended Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala (separately, obviously) in Mumbai recently. The fact that they both were under the same roof was undeniable enough to make their fans excited.

Salman and Aishwarya were last seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 1999 romantic musical Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film also featured Ajay Devgn. On the work front, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News

shrishti negi
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood, inRead More





Source link

