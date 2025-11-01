Aishwarya Rai Turns 52: When Shah Rukh Khan Dropped Her From 5 Films | Movies News

Last Updated: November 01, 2025, 06:17 IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was reportedly replaced in five films opposite Shah Rukh Khan, including hits such as Veer-Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Chalte Chalte.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Shah Rukh Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 magnum opus Devdas.

Aishwarya Rai, the 1994 Miss World and one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, turns 52 today. In a career spanning more than two decades, she has delivered many outstanding performances. Aishwarya Rai dominated Bollywood in the 1990s and early 2000s with her impeccable performances and magnetic screen presence.

Yet, at the peak of her career, Aishwarya is said to have faced a few setbacks that remain little known. The actress was reportedly removed from five films opposite Shah Rukh Khan, almost all of which went on to become blockbusters. It seems, she was never given any explanation for these decisions.

Did Shah Rukh Khan Drop Aishwarya From 5 Films?

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai shared the screen in three hit films: Mohabbatein, Devdas and Josh. Their on-screen pairing, especially in Mohabbatein and Devdas, was loved by audiences. However, a reported professional disagreement later in their careers is said to have led Shah Rukh Khan to exclude Aishwarya from certain projects in which he played the lead.

ALSO READ: When Aishwarya Rai Said She Was ‘Suddenly’ Removed From SRK’s Veer Zaara: ‘No Explanations…’ | Video

In an interview with Simi Garewal on her show Rendezvous, Aishwarya had once agreed that she was removed from at least five films opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

These included blockbusters like Veer-Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Chalte Chalte, which were apparently written keeping her in mind. Aishwarya said. she never received any explanation, leaving her feeling shocked, hurt and disheartened.

She shared, “There were a couple of films that were supposed to happen with me. But suddenly they weren’t happening, without any reason whatsoever.”

When Simi also asked Aishwarya if it was her decision to step away from the films, she replied: “No, it wasn’t my decision. You obviously are taken aback, confused, and of course hurt. You wonder about it.”

She also said that she didn’t feel the need to ask for an explanation as she never intended to. “It’s not in my nature to get into questioning what and why.”

What Shah Rukh Khan Said

Shah Rukh Khan later expressed regret over removing Aishwarya from certain films, admitting that it was a mistake and emphasising that she had always been a very dear friend.

PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan Regrets Replacing Aishwarya Rai In This Film – The Reason Will Shock You

In an interview with India Today in 2003, he shared, “To start a project with someone and then change her for no fault of hers is very difficult. It is very sad as Ash is a good friend. Personally, I think I did wrong. But as a producer it made sense. I apologised to Ash.”

Why SRK Dropped Aishwarya From His Films

It was rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan removed Aishwarya from some films due to her troubled romantic relationship with Salman Khan at the time.

Reports suggest that Aishwarya had been signed for Chalte Chalte, but was reportedly dropped midway after Salman Khan arrived on set and caused a disruption. He is also believed to have clashed with SRK, which may have influenced the decision.

Some reports suggest that tensions over Aishwarya Rai sparked a physical altercation between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in 2008.

The two actors reconciled five years later at Baba Siddiqui’s party in 2013. Shah Rukh Khan later appeared in a special role opposite Aishwarya Rai in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Nibandh Vinod Nibandh Vinod is a seasoned journalist with nearly three decades of experience, known for his in-depth coverage of events and festivals, as well as his expertise in SEO-driven content at News18.com. A tech-savv…Read More Nibandh Vinod is a seasoned journalist with nearly three decades of experience, known for his in-depth coverage of events and festivals, as well as his expertise in SEO-driven content at News18.com. A tech-savv… Read More

First Published: November 01, 2025, 06:17 IST

News movies Aishwarya Rai Turns 52: When Shah Rukh Khan Dropped Her From 5 Films