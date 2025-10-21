Aishwarya Sharma Celebrates Diwali Without Neil Bhatt Amid Divorce Rumours, Seeks ‘Love, Prosperity’ | Television News

Last Updated: October 21, 2025, 19:15 IST

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met for the first time while working on the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and instantly fell in love with one another. (Photos: Instagram)

For a long time now, rumours of television actors Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s divorce have been making headlines. While the two have neither confirmed nor denied the online reports, Aishwarya’s latest post has left netizens wondering if they are indeed living separately.

On Tuesday, the former Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of solo pictures from her Diwali celebration. In the photos, Aishwarya was seen posing for the camera with a plate full of diyas in her hands. She sported a blue lehenga and looked prettiest. “Let’s Sparkle Brighter than the Fireworks .. Let the light of Diwali illuminate your life with love and prosperity,” the caption of her post read.

Soon after the post was shared, netizens pointed out that Neil Bhatt was nowhere to be seen in the pictures and asked if the couple has officially parted ways. “Where is Neil sir 😢?” one of the fans asked. “No pic with Neil?” asked another.

Neil And Aishwarya’s Love Story

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met for the first time while working on the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and instantly fell in love with one another. In the show, they play the roles of Virat Chavan and Pakhi, respectively. They tied the knot in 2021 and later also participated together in Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17.

However, Neil and Aishwarya have not made a joint public appearance for a long time now. They have not even shared photos together since Holi this year. While Aishwarya often shares videos and photos of herself online, Neil has been quite inactive with his last Instagram post dated September 16, 2025 – which was also a paid collaboration.

It should also be noted that neither Neil nor Aishwarya has issued a statement clarifying their divorce rumours.

Aishwarya Sharma Reacts To Divorce Rumours?

In June this year, Aishwarya Sharma issued a statement and urged everyone not to use her name to spread negativity or false reports. “I have been silent for a long time. Not because I am weak but because I have been protecting my peace. But the way some of you continue to write things I have never said, build narratives I have never endorsed and use my name for your own publicity without facts or accountability is deeply painful,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

“Let me be clear: I have not given any interviews, statements or recordings. If you have any real proof, any message audio or video of me saying these things, show it stop spreading news in my name. My life is not your content. My silence is not your permission. Please remember just because someone is quiet doesn’t mean they have nothing to say it means they are choosing dignity over noise,” the actress added.

