Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Files Complaint After Valuables Worth Rs 3.60 Lakhs Goes Missing From Her Locker

Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has filed an official complaint with the police after someone broke into her house and stole 60 sovereigns of gold and diamond jewellery from her locker. The Megastar’s daughter has claimed that some of her house servants were aware of the locker and its contents. The Teynampet Police Station in Chennai has taken due cognizance of Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s complaint and has registered a case under Section 381 of the IPC. The probe is underway as of now.

If a report by India Today were to be believed, the jewellery that has been stolen from the filmmaker’s house was worth a whopping Rs 3.60 lakh and was adorned by Aishwaryaa herself during her sister Soundarya’s wedding in 2019. The case was registered back in February when Aishwaryaa was greeted by an empty locker on Feb 10. The filmmaker alleged in her complaint that she suspected her maids Eashwari and Lakshmi and her driver Venkat. She claims that they have been doing the rounds of the house at St Mary’s Road even in her absence.

The India Today report further attested that Aishwaryaa had amassed a collection of jewellery for the last 18 years. The contents that are specifically missing from her locker consist of diamond sets, antique gold pieces, Navaratnam sets, bangles and nearly 60 sovereigns of gold worth Rs 3.60 lakh. The report also revealed that the locker was shifted to three places in 2021. On August 21, 2021, the locker was taken along with other household belongings to her ex-husband Dhanush’s flat in CIT Nagar. In September 2021, it was later shifted to her apartment in St Mary’s Road in Chennai. It was in April 2022 that the locker was shifted to her Poes Garden residence, while the keys to the locker were kept in her flat on St Mary’s Road.

On the work front, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is all set to don the director’s cap again with her next project Lal Salaam. The film will be headlined by Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles and her legendary father Rajnikanth will appear in a cameo.

