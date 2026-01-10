শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:২৬ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Ajay Devgn Hints At Tanhaji 2 As Film Clocks 6 Years? Says, ‘Story Isn’t Over Yet’ | Bollywood News

  শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Ajay Devgn’s post has created mystery and thus, it has gone viral.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, on January 10, marked six years of his historical epic, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, by sharing an illustrated artwork showcasing some powerful scenes from the film.

Ajay wrote in Marathi language on his social media that translated into, “’The fort is won, but the lion is dead’, but the story isn’t over yet… #6YearsOfTanhaji.” The actor seemingly hinted at Tanhaji 2.

The artwork shared by Ajay shows him as the fearless Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare, standing tall amid a raging battlefield. In another artwork, he can be seen clad in traditional attire with a turban and sword in hand. Another one showcases Kajol in the role of Tanhaji Malusare’s wife.

Talking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the movie was directed by Om Raut, and was released on January 10, 2020.

The film that was produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under T-Series and Ajay Devgn’s FFilms, went on to become a massive box-office success.

Tanhaji also starred Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, while Kajol played Tanhaji’s wife Savitribai.

For the uninitiated, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior won the National Award for Best Popular Film.

The movie was not Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s first movie in the professional space. The couple earlier too had been a part of many movies.

Talking about the couple, Kajol and Ajay fell in love while shooting for their film “Gundaraj” in 1994.

The couple married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2003. Seven years later, in 2010, they welcomed a son, Yug.

On the professional front, Ajay is all set for his upcoming movie Dhamaal 4, which is locked for a 2026 release.

The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

January 10, 2026, 17:40 IST

