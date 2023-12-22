 Buy cheap website traffic
শুক্রবার , ২২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩
Ajay Devgn Leaves Karan Johar SHOCKED As He Reveals KJo Was His ‘Sworn Enemy’: ‘Once Upon A Time…’

ডিসেম্বর ২২, ২০২৩ ৭:৩১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Last Updated: December 18, 2023, 12:38 IST

As reported Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn were not on good terms because of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay clash at the box office.

Koffee With Karan season 8 is garnering a lot of attention. Many celebrities have graced the show till now and this time Singham Again duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty to spill the beans. The promo has been released by the makers which has already left fans excited. In the promo clip, we can hear Ajay calling Karan his sworn enemy.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared the promo and wrote, “This dynamic duo is bringing their signature ‘explosive’ fun to the koffee couch this week! Catch Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty on the latest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8. The clip starts with a question round and both Ajay Devgn, and Rohit Shetty are seen making fun of Ranveer Singh. In the clip, Karan is heard asking Ajay, “Who’s your sworn enemy in the industry?” The actor said, “Once upon a time you.” Listening to this the filmmaker was left shocked.

Watch the promo here:

As reported Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn were not on good terms because of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay’s Shivaay clash at the box office. The clash turned ugly, with Kajol getting involved. Three years later, Karan Johar had decided that he will never clash with a film again. Speaking with India Today Conclave in 2019, Karan addressed all that went down with Ajay and Kajol. He also admitted that she will never clash like that again.

“I think at that point of time, there was a relationship discord but I have solemnly resolved that. I had spoken to Ajay and Kajol and everything is great now. I try to avoid clashes, but I think it’s best not to go in that media zone but sometimes when it’s not avoidable, then you will have to go with it. Yes, there was a clash between Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; it was an unpleasant part that doesn’t make me feel good because I have known Kajol for three decades. I will never do something like that [Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clashing with Shivaay] again,” he said.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Sigham Again directed by Rohit Shetty. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh. Ajay also has another film with Tabu in his kitty. He has also shared the poster of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Writer and director Neeraj Pandey’s film will release in theatres on 26th April 2024. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023, will be a multi-language release.

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch



Source link

