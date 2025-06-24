Ajay Devgn Replies To Akshay’s Post Ahead Of BO Clash: ‘Tu Trishul Leke Aa, Main Maa Ka Aashirwad’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 25, 2025, 04:30 IST

kshay Kumar will be seen in an extended cameo in Kannappa, a Telugu-origin mythological epic that stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role.

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, two of Bollywood’s biggest action stars, have always maintained a warm camaraderie despite frequent box office clashes. Now, as both their films – Kannappa and MAA – prepare to release this weekend, Akshay has extended a heartfelt gesture to his “yaar” Ajay Devgn, winning the internet’s affection once again.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Akshay shared a video of Kajol from MAA and tagged Ajay in a cheerful message. He wrote, “Yaar Ajay hum dono ki picture aa rahi hai iss Friday. Tu apne fans ki good wishes #Kannappa ko bhej de aur main mere Mahadev ki blessing #Maa ko. Kya bolta hai? Goodluck to Kajol and you bhai…May the power be with you. @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD”

Ajay replied, “Tu Trishul leke aa aur main Maa ka aashirwad… Good luck to us both.”

Akshay Kumar will be seen in an extended cameo in Kannappa, a Telugu-origin mythological epic that stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film features a powerful ensemble including Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, and Brahmaji. Akshay plays none other than Lord Shiva, with fellow superstars Prabhas and Mohanlal also appearing in key cameos.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s MAA is a spin-off of sorts from the hit 2024 supernatural thriller Shaitaan, which starred Devgn and R Madhavan. Directed by Vishal Furia and backed by Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, MAA is a mytho-horror fronted by Kajol. The film is said to further expand the horror thriller cinematic universe that Devgn is building.

Both films are slated for release on June 27, and fans are eager to see how the clash pans out at the box office. With Akshay and Ajay’s bromance and public support for one another, audiences may end up supporting both films, turning the weekend into a celebration of friendship as much as cinema.

Akshay and Ajay have previously worked together in successful films like Suhaag, Insan, and most recently, Singham Again.

