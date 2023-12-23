Ajay Devgn Reveals How He Handles Ranveer Singh On Singham 3 Set: ‘Either I Shut Him Up Or…’

The latest promo of Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee with Karan 8 is out now! The upcoming episode will star long-time collaborators and friends Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. The director-filmmaker duo are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film Singham 3 and spoke about working with Ranveer Singh in the “cop-verse” films. Ajay Devgn revealed how he handles Ranveer on set since they have very opposite personalities.

Karan asked Ajay, “You are working with the volatile Ranveer Singh, he’s the opposite of you Ajay, how do you handle that?” Ajay gave a witty reply and said, “Either I shut him up or I shut my ears.” This left Karan Johar in splits.

Rohit Shetty also mentioned Ranveer in his rapid-fire answers several times. Karan asked who’s most likely to change the dialogue during a take. Rohit took Ranveer’s name. Karan asked who’s most likely to have a meltdown before a difficult scene. Rohit took Ranveer’s name again. Karan then asked who’s most likely to go bonkers at the wrap party. Rohit said, “Same guy, Ranveer Singh.”

Rohit Shetty has established a cop universe in Bollywood with three of his big movies – Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi which starred Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar respectively. The three superstars will now unite in Singham Again. Apart from them, Kareen Kapoor will also be reprising her role and will be seen as the female lead in the film.

The makers also announced that Tiger Shroff will also be seen in an important role in Singham Again in the role of ACP Satya. Another new addition to Singham Again is Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty. Deepika will be the first female cop in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

In September this year, Rohit Shetty kicked off the movie with a mahurat shot at YRF studios in Mumbai. The filmmaker was also joined by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn during the puja ceremony.