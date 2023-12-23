 Buy cheap website traffic
শনিবার , ২৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৮ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Ajay Devgn Reveals How He Handles Ranveer Singh On Singham 3 Set: ‘Either I Shut Him Up Or…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ২৩, ২০২৩ ৭:৩৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
kwk 2023 12 246adf2331af0334aae483a0baa6541f


Ajay spoke about dealing with Ranveer Singh.

Ajay spoke about dealing with Ranveer Singh.

Ajay Devgn said that he either shuts Ranveer Singh up or shuts his own ears when they work together on Singham Again.

The latest promo of Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee with Karan 8 is out now! The upcoming episode will star long-time collaborators and friends Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. The director-filmmaker duo are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film Singham 3 and spoke about working with Ranveer Singh in the “cop-verse” films. Ajay Devgn revealed how he handles Ranveer on set since they have very opposite personalities.

Karan asked Ajay, “You are working with the volatile Ranveer Singh, he’s the opposite of you Ajay, how do you handle that?” Ajay gave a witty reply and said, “Either I shut him up or I shut my ears.” This left Karan Johar in splits.

Rohit Shetty also mentioned Ranveer in his rapid-fire answers several times. Karan asked who’s most likely to change the dialogue during a take. Rohit took Ranveer’s name. Karan asked who’s most likely to have a meltdown before a difficult scene. Rohit took Ranveer’s name again. Karan then asked who’s most likely to go bonkers at the wrap party. Rohit said, “Same guy, Ranveer Singh.”

Rohit Shetty has established a cop universe in Bollywood with three of his big movies – Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi which starred Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar respectively. The three superstars will now unite in Singham Again. Apart from them, Kareen Kapoor will also be reprising her role and will be seen as the female lead in the film.

The makers also announced that Tiger Shroff will also be seen in an important role in Singham Again in the role of ACP Satya. Another new addition to Singham Again is Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty. Deepika will be the first female cop in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

In September this year, Rohit Shetty kicked off the movie with a mahurat shot at YRF studios in Mumbai. The filmmaker was also joined by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn during the puja ceremony.

kashvi mugshot 2023 11 c6435cdcdbcc579307e57ae1237fe3ce
Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interestinRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

cpb ctg k 800x420
‘কে জিতবে-কে বিরোধী দল হবে ভোটের আগেই ঠিকঠাক’
বাংলাদেশ
1703297120 photo
Bajrang Punia leaves his Padma Shri Award outside PM Modi’s residence | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
kwk 2023 12 246adf2331af0334aae483a0baa6541f 16x9
Ajay Devgn Reveals How He Handles Ranveer Singh On Singham 3 Set: ‘Either I Shut Him Up Or…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Hasan mah 800x420
‘রাজনীতির ব্যাঙদের আওয়াজ হঠাৎ বড় হয়ে গেছে’
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
icb2

স্থিতিশীলতা ফান্ড থেকে ১০০ কোটি টাকার তহবিল পাচ্ছে আইসিবি – Corporate Sangbad

 ncc bank

এনসিসি ব্যাংকের লভ্যাংশ বিতরণ সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad

 wm kubi ssxcsdjc sd csdch 800x416

সংবাদ প্রকাশের জেরে কুমিল্লা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের শিক্ষার্থী বহিষ্কার

 received 776050907080270

বঙ্গোপসাগরে নিখোঁজ দুই জেলের মধ্যে একজনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার

 whatsapp big

WhatsApp Rolls Out Safety In India Resource Hub

 MURI

Muri | Puffed Rice: নিয়মিত মুড়ি খাওয়ার অভ্যেস নাকি? জানেন ফলে কী ঘটছে আপনার শরীরে? অবশ্যই জানুন…

 mulo son

মূল্য সংবেদনশীল তথ্য নেই ৫ কোম্পানির – Corporate Sangbad

 jio airtel vi 2

Jio, Airtel & Vi 5G: জিও, এয়ারটেল না ভোডাফোন ? দেখে নিন কাদের রয়েছে সেরা প্রিপেড প্ল্যান

 received 3304637526327155

৩৩ বছর ধরে পিঁড়িতে বসে চুল কাটেন সম্ভু !

 1621519580 photo

Bhuvneshwar Kumar loses father to cancer | Off the field News