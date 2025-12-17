Ajay Devgn Wishes Riteish Deshmukh Happy Birthday With An Unseen Pic: ‘Phir Se Dhamaal Machaayenge’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 17, 2025, 12:46 IST

Dhamaal 4 feature an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead roles.

Ajay Devgn Wishes Riteish Deshmukh Happy Birthday With An Unseen Pic: ‘Phir Se Dhamaal Machaayenge’

Riteish Deshmukh has turned a year older and wishes have been pouring in from all corners. Ajay Devgn also took to social media to wish his close friend and co-star Riteish Deshmukh a happy birthday, delighting fans with an unseen picture and a message that instantly sparked excitement. Both will be seen in Dhamaal 4.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn shared a photo with Riteish Deshmukh and wrote, “Happy birthday.. Iss saal Raid toh daal di, ab agle saal phir se Dhamaal machaayenge!” Genelia D’souza also shared a heartwarming post and wrote, “My Dearest @riteishd I know everyone who knows us, wonders how we are inseparable and yet so happy about it, even after all these years.. But the truth is it’s all YOU You are love You are grace You make laugh and even if I cry you wipe away every tear. You have the most amazing ways of making a connection and everyone feels they matter, when they are in your company and for me, I have you 24-7, just imagine what I get to experience from the man who has a heart of gold I will celebrate you everyday, every minute, every second because you are all that and more Happy Birthday my heartbeat You have my heart just keep it safe with you.”

About the film

The makers kicked off the shooting of Dhamaal 4 in March this year. On 10th April, Ajay Devgn announced that the Malshej Ghat schedule has been wrapped, and Mumbai schedule is set to begin. Sharing two photos with the team of Dhamaal 4, he wrote, “The madness is BACK! #Dhamaal4 kicks off with a bang — Malshej Ghat schedule wrapped, Mumbai schedule rolling! Let the laughter riot begin!”

Dhamaal 4 will be helmed by Indra Kumar, who also directed all the previous parts. Backed by T-series in association with Devgn Films, it will feature an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead roles.

Dhamaal, which released in 2007, became an instant hit and received a lot of acclaim for its hilarious scenes and storyline. Following the success of the first part, the makers came up with Double Dhamaal in 2011 and Total Dhamaal in 2019. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene, who were also a part of Total Dhamaal, have also been roped in for Dhamaal 4.

Dhamaal 4 Postponed To Avoid Clash With Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar 2 And Yash’s Toxic?

In a surprising turn of events, Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited comedy franchise film Dhamaal 4 has reportedly been postponed. If reports are to be believed, then the makers have taken this decision in order to avoid a clash with two of the biggest upcoming films—Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic. Well, Dhamaal 4’s postponement has not been confirmed by the makers till now.

Bollywood Hungama has reported that Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 release has been postponed as they want to avoid clash. The report says, “In the weeks since, the holiday period has become more competitive, with Ranveer Singh and Jio Studios revealing their sequel Dhurandhar 2, for the same slot. In addition, Yash’s highly anticipated Toxic is also set to release during the Eid weekend. Given the growing box-office competition, Ajay Devgn has decided to make a considerate move.”

