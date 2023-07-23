রবিবার , ২৩ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ৮ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ajay Devgn Wishes Suriya On His 48th Birthday With A Classy Picture; Check It Out

ajay devgn suriya


Ajay Devgn and Suriya posing together in this classy picture.

Ajay Devgn dropped a suave picture with superstar Suriya on the occasion of his 48th birthday.

One of the most talented actors in Tamil cinema, Suriya Sivakumar, popularly known as Surya, turns 48 today. He began his career in 1997 with Nerukku Ner and has starred in over 40+ films. The actor is known for navigating both commercial as well as offbeat cinema with his stellar craft. As the actor is celebrating his birthday today, he got birthday wishes from Ajay Devgn.

The Bholaa actor shared a picture in which he can be seen posing with Suriya. While Ajay Devgn wore a white t-shirt, grey hoodie and dark blue denim jeans, paired with shades, Suriya looked absolutely dapper in a white shirt and trousers. Both the actors flashed their million-dollar smiles for the camera. Ajay Devgn wrote, “Happy Birthday, @Suriya_offl! May your special day be brimming with joy & happiness. Have a good one brother!.”

Take a look:

Last year, Suriya won the Best Actor Award at the 68th National Film Awards for his Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru and that too on his birthday. Debuting at the age of 22, with comedy-thriller Nerukku Ner, the actor impressed the film critics with his versatile performance in blockbuster films like Nandha, Singham, Ayan, Ghajini, and Khakka Khakka among others.

Meanwhile, Megastar Suriya is all set to star in the highly anticipated Kanguva. On his birthday, the makers recently revealed the scintillating first glimpse of the film that features a rugged look of the actor. In Kanguva, Suriya will portray two distinct characters, adding further intrigue to the already highly anticipated film. The production team is determined to wrap up filming before the year-end and aims for a release during the upcoming summer season.

Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva, promises to be an ambitious project as the storyline spans a vast period, ranging from the 9th century to the 21st century. The film is jointly produced by Studio Green and UV Creations and features the renowned Bollywood actress Disha Patani, alongside Yogi Babu, Kingsley, Kowai Sarala, Anand Raj, and other talented actors in lead roles.

