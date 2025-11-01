Ajith Kumar On Enduring 29 Surgeries: ‘I’m Not Easy To Live With, But Shalini Has Been Supportive’ | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: November 01, 2025, 13:38 IST

Ajith Kumar has always been known as Tamil cinema’s ultimate man of mystery, a superstar who lets his work (and speed on the race track) do the talking. But in a rare, heartfelt chat with Hollywood Reporter India, the actor dropped his guarded persona and spoke candidly about his struggles, his 29 surgeries, the toll of fame, and the one person who’s been his rock through it all – his wife, Shalini.

Ajith recalled his initial years in the Tamil film industry, admitting that he had to overcome significant language barriers to establish himself. “I couldn’t speak the language properly. I had an accent in Tamil. But I worked on it,” he said. The actor revealed that industry insiders even advised him to change his name, but he firmly refused. “I was initially asked to change my name because they felt it was not a very common name to have. I insisted that I would not want to have any other name.”

The Vidaa Muyarchi star attributed his success to discipline, perseverance, and the people he has worked with over the years. “I put my heart and soul into everything. There were a lot of challenges. I overcame everything. Even when it comes to racing, I am probably working as hard as a 19-year-old wanting to make racing a career. You need to put the right team together. I have been very lucky with the directors, producers and technicians I work with. I am learning so much from them,” Ajith said.

The actor also revealed that his journey has taken a physical toll. He has undergone 29 surgeries during the course of his film and racing career.

Ajith credited his wife, actor Shalini, for standing by him through every hardship. “I don’t think I am an easy person to live with. I have put her through a lot of hard times, but she has been very supportive. Till the kids came along, she would travel with me for my races. None of this would have been possible without her support,” he said.

The couple, who married in 2000, share two children and have often been admired for their low-profile yet enduring relationship.

Despite his stardom, Ajith admitted that fame often comes with personal sacrifices. “I am confined to my home most of the time. I am grateful to my fans for all the love they give, but because of that same love, I hardly get to be out with my family. I can’t go to my son’s school to drop him off. There have been times when I have been asked to leave, very politely. In terms of comfort and a good lifestyle, fame gives you a lot, but the things that really matter to you, it takes away all that from you,” he reflected.

