Ajith Kumar’s Father Passes Away at 84; Raghav Chadha Reacts To Parineeti Chopra Dating Rumours

Kareena Kapoor recently opened up on her marriage with Saif Ali Khan. She shared that she got married at the time when no actresses were getting married. She stated, “I am in a happy space because I have always chosen to do what I want to do, and I am lucky with that. When I wanted to get married, I did, and it was when no actress was getting married. Today, so many actresses are getting married! It is suddenly cool to be married and working. Earlier, it was about not having children. Then suddenly, it was like… okay you can have a child as well and still be working. I have always done things that I love and believe in.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together on lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai recently. Raghav was asked about the actress and their frequent meetings after the pictures went viral. “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti),” the AAP politician was quoted as saying by India Today.in.

The film industry is in shock after the news of director Pradeep Sarkar, known for several films including Parineeta, passing away. While several fans and stars are remembering the master filmmaker, Kangana confessed she is in shock after Pradeep’s death. She revealed that the duo met for the prep of a film they were supposed to do together.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended the Indian Sports Honours 2023 in Mumbai on Thursday, March 23. The couple was accompanied by Deepika’s father and legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone. On the red carpet, Deepika was seen assisting her father to pose for the paparazzi. The actress directed her father’s attention to the camera on the right. Deepika and Ranveer stood on either side of Prakash Padukone.

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s father, PS Mani, passed away on March 24. Following his death, on behalf of the Thunivu actor and his family, his brother Anil Kumar took to Twitter and shared a heartbreaking note about their father. Signed off by Ajith and his brothers, Anil and Anup Kumar, the letter revealed that their father passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 84. Fondly remembering him, the brothers said that the last rites will be a private affair and they requested everyone to grieve in private.

