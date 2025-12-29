Akanksha Chamola’s Holiday Diaries Feature A Chic Lunch Date And Pink Glam | Television News

Last Updated: December 29, 2025, 16:38 IST

Apart from being an actress, Akanksha Chamola is the wife of Gaurav Khanna. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The holiday season is all about fun dates, delectable food and picture-perfect shots of actress Akanksha Chamola. The actress shared a series of pictures from a recent lunch at a famous restaurant in Mumbai. She shared pictures of the interiors that represented a rustic yet artistic look as well as the exotic dishes she tried. Above all, her fans were mesmerised by the adorable look in pink.

In the pictures, Akanksha was seen in a pink off-the-shoulder top with a matching skirt. To add to the glam, she carried a croquet sling bag and wore a pair of bulky white sneakers. Complimenting her look, a fan wrote, “So so sooooooo pretty Akku,” while another called her, “ Beautyqueen.”

Akanksha Chamola’s Christmas Celebration

Earlier, Akanksha Chamola celebrated Christmas with her husband, Gaurav Khanna. The Bigg Boss 19 winner turned to Instagram to share photos from their romantic Christmas holiday. In the images, the couple is seen smiling together in identical black clothes. While one snapshot shows Gaurav wrapping his arm around Akanksha, another shows the actor planting a kiss on his ladylove’s cheeks. The two were also spotted posing in front of a massive gold-lit Christmas tree. In the caption of his post, Gaurav wrote, “Merry Christmas . Some people are worth Melting for…. You, @akankshagkhanna and me at Christmas .”

Akanksha Chamola is a well-known actress from the entertainment industry. She rose to prominence as Parineeta in the program Swaragini and is best recognised for her roles in the shows Swaragini, Bhootu, and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Akanksha and Gaurav met at an audition. Gaurav fell for Akanksha at first sight, and he started the first conversation by pretending to be a newcomer to the industry and asking for the route to break the ice. The pair soon fell in love, and in 2016, Akanksha and Gaurav married in Gaurav’s birthplace of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

December 29, 2025