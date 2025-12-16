Akanksha Puri’s Airport Look Is All About Comfort, Style And Toned Abs | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 16, 2025, 18:32 IST

Akanksha Puri was spotted in a velvet black tracksuit at the airport with the zip left open, effortlessly flaunting her perfectly toned midriff.

Akanksha was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT season 2. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Akanksha Puri never fails to impress, whether it’s with her style or her dedication to fitness. The actress, admired for her radiant looks and enviable physique, once again caught everyone’s attention during a recent paparazzi spotting.

Spotted at the airport, Akanksha kept things effortlessly chic. Her outfit struck the perfect balance between comfort and style, but it was her perfectly toned midriff that truly stole the show.

Akanksha Puri Spotted At The Airport

At the airport, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant was spotted in a velvet black tracksuit with the zip left open, effortlessly flaunting her perfectly toned midriff. Her sculpted abs instantly grabbed attention.

She paired the look with sleek, straight tresses, stylish goggles, and classic white sneakers. Exuding confidence, she posed for the paparazzi and waved at them before heading towards the gate to complete her verification formalities.

A user wrote, “Lovely queen.” Someone added, “Gajab.” A user commented, “She is hot.” Someone remarked, “Stunner.”

Akanksha’s Show-Stopping Paparazzi Moments

Not just this one moment, Akanksha Puri’s paparazzi appearances are consistently stylish and captivating, and her fashion choices speak for themselves. Whether she’s attending a star-studded bash or stepping out casually, the actress knows exactly how to make heads turn.

Akanksha was recently spotted at Farrhana Bhatt’s Bigg Boss celebration bash, where she looked nothing short of stunning in a red satin dress. The rich colour and luxe fabric complemented her beautifully, making the look effortlessly glamorous. She styled the outfit with soft waves, a chic gold bag, and golden heels, striking the perfect balance between elegance and glam.

At yet another event, the actress once again proved her fashion prowess when she stepped out in a white-and-gold ensemble that highlighted her toned midriff. The outfit featured sleek white trousers paired with a statement cape and a striking golden blouse, creating a bold yet classy look that instantly caught attention.

And it’s not just event wear where Akanksha shines, her casual outings are equally on point. She looked effortlessly stylish in a shirt adorned with white embroidery, which she paired with a mini skirt and trendy goggles. Completing the look with sneakers, Akanksha showed how to keep things chic, comfortable, and fashion-forward all at once

First Published: December 16, 2025, 18:32 IST