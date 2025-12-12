শনিবার, ১৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:০১ পূর্বাহ্ন
Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Balakrishna's Film Opens at Rs 30 Cr, Beats Daaku Maharaaj | Telugu Cinema News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Balakrishna’s Film Opens at Rs 30 Cr, Beats Daaku Maharaaj | Telugu Cinema News


Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Despite mixed reviews, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 opens to a strong ₹30 crore Day 1 collection, beating Daaku Maharaaj.

Akhanda 2 stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 finally arrived in cinemas on December 12 after a last-minute delay caused by financial issues. Originally slated for a December 5 release, the sequel had already sold out premiere shows across India and overseas. Despite the postponement, the mythological action entertainer has managed to pull in huge crowds, delivering a strong opening at the box office. The makers have also confirmed that a third film in the franchise is underway, teased in the closing moments of the sequel.

Akhanda 2 Box Office: Strong Start Despite Mixed Reviews

Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, Akhanda 2 opened to mixed and negative reactions from critics and audiences. But that did not stop the film from outperforming Balakrishna’s earlier release Daaku Maharaaj. The sequel released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam formats on Friday.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned ₹30 crore on Day 1, combining preview and opening day collections. The Telugu version alone contributed ₹29.5 crore, while the Hindi version earned ₹1 lakh. The Kannada release collected ₹4 lakh, with Tamil and Malayalam contributing ₹35 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively.

The opening day total also includes ₹8 crore from paid previews held on Thursday, followed by ₹22 crore on Friday.

OTT Release Details & What Lies Ahead

Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for Akhanda 2, which follows a four-week theatrical-to-OTT window. This is why the Hindi version did not release in national multiplex chains. The film is expected to begin streaming around January 9.

The first installment, released in 2021, is currently available on JioHotstar.

Despite polarising reviews, the sequel’s opening numbers reflect strong audience curiosity, boosted largely by Balayya’s fanbase and franchise loyalty. The makers have officially announced part three, titled Jai Akhanda. As per the film’s ending, Akhanda heads to Sambala and will return when “the nation needs him again.”

What Is Akhanda 2 About?

In the sequel, Nandamuri Balakrishna reprises his role as Akhanda, a fierce protector of Hinduism. He faces off against Aadhi Pinisetty, who plays a powerful mystic capable of summoning a demonic skeleton. The film packs several high-octane action sequences, which have been widely praised by fans. The cast also includes Samyuktha, Harshaali Malhotra, and Kabir Duhan Singh in key roles.

December 13, 2025, 04:00 IST

