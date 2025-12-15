‘Akhanda 2’ Gets High-Profile Boost As PM Narendra Modi To Watch Film At Delhi Screening | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: December 15, 2025, 13:01 IST

Producers of the Telugu blockbuster ‘Akhanda 2: Thaandavam’ have announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a special screening in Delhi. The news coincides with the movie’s impressive box office results and the public’s rising interest in its themes of Sanatana Dharma and patriotism.

According to the film’s production team, the Prime Minister expressed interest in watching the film shortly after learning about its cultural message and influence. The proposed screening in the nation’s capital has generated excitement in both political and entertainment circles, even if the specifics of the event have not yet been finalised.

‘Akhanda 2’ Special Screening for PM Modi

Boyapati Sreenu’s action-packed film, the sequel to the original Akhanda, which stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyukta Menon, and Aadhi Pinisetty, tells the narrative of a bio-warfare threat to India. The hero intervenes to save the country and reaffirm faith in duty and divinity.

Despite poor reviews, Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu’s Akhanda 2 continues to perform well at the box office since its release on December 12. It will now be screened for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a recent success meeting in Hyderabad, Boyapati Sreenu announced plans to set up a special screening for the PM in Delhi, while the director and actors thanked their fans for helping the movie launch well at the box office.

The PM’s involvement is viewed by the Akhanda 2 crew as support for the film’s patriotic undertones and its message of dharma, which the director characterised as essential to India’s identity.

‘Akhanda 2’ Garners Attention at Box Office and Beyond

Despite poor reviews and early financial difficulties, ‘Akhanda 2: Thaandavam’ has had a huge launch at the box office. The movie, which stars Nandamuri Balakrishna as both Akhanda Rudra and Sikander Anora, has received a lot of publicity, especially in Telugu-speaking regions.

The movie made an estimated Rs 46 crore net in India across all languages in its first two days (including Thursday’s premieres). The opening weekend’s global revenue was around Rs 76.5 crore.

With day one collections (including premieres) of almost Rs 30.5 crore, the film had Balakrishna’s second-biggest opening. With night shows reaching over 74% on its debut Friday, the movie maintained high occupancy rates, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

‘Akhanda 2’ performed successfully in other countries as well; North American pre-sales were a prominent topic of discussion prior to its release.

