রবিবার , ৮ জুন ২০২৫
  বিনোদন

Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee Reception: Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya, Mahesh Babu, Suriya Attend | PICS

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৮, ২০২৫ ১০:২৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee Reception: Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya, Mahesh Babu, Suriya Attend | PICS


Last Updated:

At Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding reception, the Akkineni family including Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala posed for a family portrait.

Pictures from Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's wedding reception have emerged on social media

Pictures from Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding reception have emerged on social media

Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni’s son Akhil Akkineni got married to his ladylove Zainab Ravdjee on June 6, 2025 in an intimate wedding ceremony. Now, the newlyweds hosted a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad on Sunday, which was attended by several celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, actor Suriya, and many others. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and his wife Sobhita Dhulipala also posed with other members of the Akkineni family for a group picture at the wedding reception.

Pictures from Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding reception have been shared by Annapurna Studios on Instagram. The groom looks dapper in a white suit, while Zainab looks gorgeous in a peach-coloured, intricate lace detail floor-length gown, accessorized with dangling earrings and a statement neckpiece. The newly married couple held hands as they posed with Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, and the bride’s parents on the stage. Meanwhile, another group picture also features Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya. The actress looked stunning in a red saree with a golden sleeveless blouse, while Chay looked handsome in a formal suit.

Meanwhile, another photo showed Telugu star Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and their daughter Sitara posing with newlyweds Akhil Akkineni- Zainab Ravdjee, and the groom’s parents Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni at the reception. Suriya Sivakumar and director Venky Atluri also attended the celebration. Former Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, also graced the occasion, and was seen congratulating the newlyweds. Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy was also seen at the joyous occasion. Check out the photos below!

Meanwhile, earlier today, a picture of newlyweds Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee from a sufi night went viral on social media. The picture showed Zainab holding her hubby Akhil Akkineni close as they posed with their friends . While Akhil looked dapper in a navy blue sherwani, Zainab looked absolutely stunning in a floral printed full-length gown with a voluminous skirt. She held on to Akhil’s arm, and flaunted her beautiful bridal mehendi, and the huge ring on her finger. She accessorised the outfit with a stunning maang tikka, and an elaborate neckpiece.

On June 6, Nagarjuna shared some lovely pictures from Akhil and Zainab’s wedding ceremony. He wrote, “With immense joy, Amala and I are delighted to share that our dear son has married his beloved Zainab in a beautiful ceremony (3:35 am) at our home, where our hearts belong. We watched a dream come true surrounded by love, laughter, and those dearest to us. We seek your blessings as they begin this new journey together. With love and gratitude. @AkhilAkkineni8 #InfiniteLove #Blessings #NewBeginnings.”

    First Published:
News movies » telugu-cinema » Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee Reception: Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya, Mahesh Babu, Suriya Attend | PICS



Source link

