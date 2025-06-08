Akhil Akkineni, Zainab Ravdjee Steal Spotlight In FIRST Appearance Post Their Wedding

Last Updated: June 08, 2025, 20:35 IST

Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni’s son Akhil Akkineni married Zainab Ravdjee in an intimate wedding on June 6.

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee made heads turn at a Sufi night

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni, son of Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, married his ladylove, Zainab Ravdjee on June 6. They tied the knot at their Hyderabad residence in a traditional Telugu wedding, in the presence of their family members and close friends. Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and others were seen at the wedding. Now, the newlyweds Akhil and Zainab made a dazzling appearance at a Sufi night post their wedding, and their latest picture has gone viral on social media.

A picture that has surfaced on social media shows Zainab holding her hubby Akhil Akkineni close as they posed with their friends at a Sufi night. While Akhil looked dapper in a navy blue sherwani, Zainab looked absolutely stunning in a floral printed full-length gown with a voluminous skirt. She held on to Akhil’s arm, and flaunted her beautiful bridal mehendi, and the huge ring on her finger. She accessorised the outfit with a stunning maang tikka, and an elaborate neckpiece. This marks their first appearance post their wedding ceremony on June 6. Check out the picture below!

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna shared some lovely pictures from Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding ceremony on June 6. He wrote, “With immense joy, Amala and I are delighted to share that our dear son has married his beloved Zainab in a beautiful ceremony (3:35 am) at our home, where our hearts belong. We watched a dream come true surrounded by love, laughter, and those dearest to us. We seek your blessings as they begin this new journey together. With love and gratitude. @AkhilAkkineni8 #InfiniteLove #Blessings #NewBeginnings.”

Sobhita Dhulipala also shared a photo in which she and Naga Chaitanya are seen posing with the newlyweds. She welcomed Zainab to the Akkineni family, and wrote, “Welcome to the family dear Z Congratulations to the newlyweds.”

Akhil and Zainab had been in a relationship for some time before getting engaged in November 2024. At the time of their engagement, Akhil had announced the delightful news on Instagram with the caption, “Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged.”

