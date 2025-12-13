Akhil Vishwanath, Malayalam Actor Known For Chola, Dies By Suicide At 30 | Malayalam-cinema News

Last Updated: December 13, 2025, 18:19 IST

Actor Akhil Vishwanath, best known for the 2019 Kerala State Film Award-winning movie Chola, was found dead at his residence.

Akhil Vishwanath, Malayalam Actor Known For Chola, Dies By Suicide At 30

Malayalam actor Akhil Vishwanath, best known for his role in the 2019 Kerala State Film Award–winning film Chola, was found dead at his residence. As per a report by Manorama Online, he died by suicide, and his mother, Geetha, discovered him hanging inside the house as she was getting ready to leave for work. He was 30. The shocking news of his untimely demise has left the Malayalam film industry shocked.

According to the Manorama report, Akhil Vishwanath was not active in films lately, and was working as a mechanic at a mobile phone shop in Kottali of Kannur district in Kerala. However, he had reportedly stopped going to work for some time, due to unknown reasons. Soon after the shocking news of his death surfaced, Chola director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, co-actor Joju George and others expressed their grief.

Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan wrote in Malayalam on Facebook, “The news that Akhil committed suicide is heartbreaking. He came to cinema from the depths of poverty. Just one film, Chola, was enough for him to establish himself as an actor in Malayalam cinema. But that did not happen.”

He further added, “I can’t believe Akhil committed suicide. I know that he was preparing to act in an upcoming project soon. I am deeply saddened, Akhil. I don’t know what was the cause of this untimely death. May your soul rest in peace. May your smile full of love touch me again.”

Popular actor-filmmaker Joju George, who previously worked with Akhil Vishwanath in Chola, mourned his death. Sharing throwback pictures from their movie promotions, he wrote, “Rest In Peace, Akhil.”

First Published: December 13, 2025, 18:09 IST