Akshay Khanna’s Brother Rahul Reveals Why He Hasn’t Watched Dhurandhar Yet: ‘I’m Waiting For…’ | Bollywood News

  সোমবার, ৫ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Rahul Khanna shares why he is yet to watch Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar as the film continues its record-breaking run.

While Akshaye Khanna is enjoying one of the biggest phases of his career, there is one person who has not yet watched his most talked-about film. His brother Rahul Khanna has still not seen Dhurandhar, despite the film’s massive box office run and viral buzz around Akshaye’s performance. Dhurandhar, led by Ranveer Singh, has become a box office phenomenon, crossing records and overtaking films like Jawan and Pathaan to emerge as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Akshaye’s role as Rehman Dakait has been widely praised, with audiences calling it one of his finest performances. Yet, back home, the film is still waiting for one very personal screening.

In a recent interaction with Mid-Day, Rahul Khanna explained why he has not watched his brother’s biggest hit so far. Unlike fans rushing to theatres, Rahul is waiting for a more personal moment. “I haven’t seen the movie yet. I’m waiting for him to show it to me,” Rahul said. He also spoke about Akshaye’s screen presence and style, adding, “Anything he wears looks great, so I’m sure he looks fantastic in the film.”

Rahul and Akshaye are the sons of late legendary actor Vinod Khanna and Geetanjali Khanna. Their family history has often been discussed, especially Vinod Khanna’s decision to step away from films and family life to follow spiritual leader Osho before returning to acting years later.

In an earlier interview with TOI, Akshaye once spoke about his relationship with Rahul and how their bond exists beyond their parents. “In that sense, it hasn’t changed. But the immediate family for an individual is parents and siblings, and once that starts getting smaller, you hold to what is left even more,” he said.

Vinod Khanna later married Kavita Daftary, with whom he had two daughters, Sakshi and Shraddha Khanna.

2025 has turned out to be a landmark year for Akshaye. Alongside Dhurandhar, he also played a strong negative role as Akbar in Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal. Chhaava was the year’s highest earner until Dhurandhar surpassed it in December. With the combined success of both films, Akshaye became the second Bollywood actor to cross a cumulative Rs 2000 crore at the box office in a single year, after Shah Rukh Khan.

January 05, 2026, 13:31 IST

