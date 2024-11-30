Akshay Kharodia Announces Separation From Wife Divya, Pandya Store Fame Says, ‘Not An Easy Moment’

Last Updated: November 30, 2024, 10:16 IST

Akshay Kharodia married Divya Punetha in 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in April 2022.

Akshay Kharodia says he and Divya will continue to co-parent their daughter. (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Akshay Kharodia has announced separation from his wife Divya Punetha. On Saturday, the former Pandya Store actor took to his Instagram handle and penned down a long note sharing the update with his fans and followers. Akshay mentioned that it was not an easy decision for them and urged everyone to respect their privacy. He also assured that they will continue to co-parent their 2-year-old daughter, Ruhi.

“Hello everyone, With a heavy heart, I want to share a deeply personal update. After much thought and countless emotional conversations, Divya and I have decided to part ways,” he wrote.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision for both of us. Divya has been an irreplaceable part of my life, and the love, laughter, and memories we’ve shared will always remain precious to me. Together, we were blessed with the greatest gift—our daughter, Ruhi—who will always be the center of our world,” Akshay continued.

Akshay Kharodia further talked about his daughter and stated, “As we take this step, our commitment to Ruhi remains unwavering. She will always have the love, care, and support of both her parents, and we will continue to co-parent with love and respect for her well-being.”

“This is not an easy moment for our family, and we ask for your understanding, kindness, and privacy as we navigate this challenging time. Please remember us not for this moment of separation, but for the love and joy we once shared. Thank you for standing by us with your support and compassion,” he concluded.

On the work front, Akshay Kharodia became a household name after he featured in the show Pandya Store. It also starred Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon among others in key roles.