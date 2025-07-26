Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty Pen Heartfelt Notes On Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘Forever Indebted’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 26, 2025, 15:19 IST

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty and others paid tribute to Kargil heroes, honouring their bravery and sacrifice on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Today marks the Kargil Vijay Diwas, the country remembers the ultimate sacrifice our soldiers made to protect the country during the 1999 war. On this special day, several celebrities took to their social media to pen down heartfelt condolence messages for our real heroes. During the 1999 war, about 527 Indian soldiers were martyred, and today, celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, and many others remember their sacrifice.

Akshay Kumar, while remembering the martyred, tweeted, “Unn sabhi veero ko shraddhanjali, jinhone hame yeh azadi, yeh garv aur shanti di. Jai Hind (Tribute to all those heroes who gave us this freedom, this pride, and this peace. Jai Hind).”

“The war may be history, but their bravery is eternal. Saluting the courage that echoed through the mountains of Kargil. Forever indebted to the real heroes who gave us victory and kept the Tiranga soaring high with blood, grit, and glory. Jai Hind,” Suniel Shetty wrote.

Anupam Kher also paid tribute to the soldiers, saying, “On #KargilDiwas #TeamTanviTheGreat SALUTE the #INDIANARMY. Jai Hind!”

Sidharth Malhotra, who played the role of Captain Vikram Batra in a movie set against the backdrop of the Kargil War, Shershaah, also tweeted, “To the countless brave hearts who stood tall so we could sleep safe & sound, your spirit lives on in every heartbeat of a proud and graceful nation. Saluting your sacrifice, today and always. #KargilVijayDiwas.”

“Jaha maut bhi kaanp jaaye, waha hamare Hindustan ke jawan khade hote hai (Where even death trembles, there stand the brave soldiers of our Hindustan). Remembering our bravehearts today and every day,” penned Ajay Devgn.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on 26th July to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999. After weeks of intense combat in extremely harsh conditions, the Indian Army successfully pushed back the intruders and reclaimed all occupied positions.

The day honours the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who fought valiantly during the conflict. Memorial events are held across the country, especially at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh, where tributes are paid to the fallen heroes.

