Akshay Kumar And Akshaye Khanna Set For Big Reunion In Bhagam Bhag 2? Reports Hint At Comeback | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 13, 2025, 22:00 IST

Akshay Kumar and Akshaye Khanna are reportedly set to reunite for Bhagam Bhag 2. The sequel may begin shooting in 2026, sparking nostalgia among fans.

Reports suggest Akshaye Khanna may reunite with Akshay Kumar for Bhagam Bhag 2, marking their return together after years.

After earning widespread acclaim for his intense turn in Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna seems poised to switch gears—this time returning to comedy. Buzz in the trade suggests that the actor could soon reunite with Akshay Kumar for Bhagam Bhag 2, reigniting a pairing audiences last saw over a decade ago.

Reports Hint At Akshaye Khanna Joining Bhagam Bhag 2

According to a report by Box Office Worldwide, Akshaye Khanna has reportedly come on board Bhagam Bhag 2, which already features Akshay Kumar and Meenakshi Chaudhary in pivotal roles. The film is said to go on floors in February 2026, with a theatrical release tentatively planned for the end of the year.

That said, the makers are yet to make an official announcement, and the development remains unconfirmed for now. If it materialises, the project will mark Akshaye and Akshay’s reunion after Farah Khan’s Tees Maar Khan (2010).

What We Know About Bhagam Bhag 2

Directed by Dream Girl filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa, Bhagam Bhag 2 is designed as a follow-up to the 2006 hit Bhagam Bhag. The original film, helmed by Priyadarshan, starred Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal, and became a cult favourite for its slapstick humour and chaotic narrative.

Set largely in London, the first part revolved around a struggling theatre troupe that finds itself accidentally entangled in a murder investigation, along with run-ins involving gangsters and criminals they never intended to cross.

A Look Back At The Original Cast And Legacy

Apart from its leading trio, Bhagam Bhag also featured Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Asrani in memorable roles. Over the years, the film has maintained a strong recall value, making expectations high for its sequel.

Akshay Kumar’s Current Line-Up

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar was last seen headlining Jolly LLB 3, where he reunited with Arshad Warsi. The courtroom drama marked the third chapter in the popular franchise.

Up next, the actor has a busy slate ahead, including the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan, in which he shares screen space with Saif Ali Khan.

If Akshaye Khanna’s reported casting in Bhagam Bhag 2 is confirmed, the sequel could blend nostalgia with a refreshed ensemble—something fans of the original comedy are eagerly waiting for.

First Published: December 13, 2025, 22:00 IST

