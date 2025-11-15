Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone’s Chandni Chowk To China Failed Because Of Makers, Says Ranvir Shorey | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 15, 2025, 09:56 IST

Ranvir Shorey said that the script was better than the actual film.

The film was released in 2009.

Released in 2009, Chandni Chowk to China marked a unique moment in Bollywood history. Starring Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone, the film attempted an ambitious blend of Hindi-film melodrama, slapstick comedy, and Chinese martial-arts action. Promoted as the first Bollywood movie shot in China with major studio backing from Warner Bros., it carried high expectations and a hefty production scale. However, it failed to perform well at the box office. Now, Ranvir Shorey, who played a key character in the film, has blamed the makers for its failure.

Ranvir Shorey told Bollywood Bubble, “Producer aur director, yeh producer aur director ke haath, matlab responsibility ke khaate mein hi jaata hai, frankly. If a script is good and the film is not able to meet that standard, right? Then definitely yeh wahi area hai jahan somewhere jo chook hui hai, woh producer-director ki hui hai. Yeh toh seedhi baat hai (Producer and director — this falls entirely in the hands of the producer and director, meaning it goes into their area of responsibility, frankly. If a script is good and the film is not able to match that standard, right? Then definitely, this is the area where, somewhere, the mistake has happened — and that mistake is on the producer and the director. It’s as simple as that).”

Ranvir added that the script was better than the actual film. Upon release, Chandni Chowk to China received mixed-to-negative reviews. Akshay’s comic timing and some of the action choreography were praised, but the screenplay and pacing were widely criticised. Deepika’s dual roles drew attention, though reviewers mentioned she was underutilised in parts of the film.

Previously, director Nikkhil had also reacted to the film’s failure. He had told Film Companion, “There were too many captains. Akshay and I were pulling the film in one direction, Ramesh Sippy in another, Rohan Sippy and Sridhar Raghavan in another. I just gave up after a point because I realised I’m on the back foot. I had just made Saalam-E-Ishq. I was just grateful to have work, and I thought my voice doesn’t matter.”

The film follows Sidhu (Akshay Kumar), a vegetable-chopper from Chandni Chowk who dreams of a life beyond his alleyway. Through a case of mistaken identity, he is believed to be the reincarnation of a legendary Chinese warrior and is taken to rural China to defeat a powerful villain. What follows is a comic-action journey where Sidhu must transform from a bumbling dreamer into a real fighter.

First Published: November 15, 2025, 09:56 IST

