শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৩২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
বন্ধুর হাতে খুন হন আশরাফুল: জানা গেল ২৬ টুকরা করার কারণ – Corporate Sangbad My Dear Sister Enters Final Post-Production Stage, Arulnithi And Mamta Mohandas Lead Cast | Regional Cinema News As Bihar’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history in Asia Cup Rising Stars, coaches go ga-ga over 14-year-old’s blitzkrieg | Cricket News Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone’s Chandni Chowk To China Failed Because Of Makers, Says Ranvir Shorey | Bollywood News আজ থেকে শুরু হচ্ছে স্কুল ফিডিং কার্যক্রম Mahesh Babu Movie Plot Leaked Online? Levon Aronian, P Harikrishna face decisive final games; Javokhir Sindarov scores lone win of the day | Chess News জম্মু-কাশ্মীরে থানায় বিস্ফোরণ, নিহত ৯ ‘Everything happened in the first over’: Jasprit Bumrah explains his Eden Gardens magic | Cricket News Deepika Padukone Defends 8-Hour Shift Demand After Spirit, Kalki 2 Exit: ‘We Have Normalised Overworking’ | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone’s Chandni Chowk To China Failed Because Of Makers, Says Ranvir Shorey | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১০ সময় দেখুন
Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone’s Chandni Chowk To China Failed Because Of Makers, Says Ranvir Shorey | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Ranvir Shorey said that the script was better than the actual film.

font
The film was released in 2009.

The film was released in 2009.

Released in 2009, Chandni Chowk to China marked a unique moment in Bollywood history. Starring Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone, the film attempted an ambitious blend of Hindi-film melodrama, slapstick comedy, and Chinese martial-arts action. Promoted as the first Bollywood movie shot in China with major studio backing from Warner Bros., it carried high expectations and a hefty production scale. However, it failed to perform well at the box office. Now, Ranvir Shorey, who played a key character in the film, has blamed the makers for its failure.

Ranvir Shorey told Bollywood Bubble, “Producer aur director, yeh producer aur director ke haath, matlab responsibility ke khaate mein hi jaata hai, frankly. If a script is good and the film is not able to meet that standard, right? Then definitely yeh wahi area hai jahan somewhere jo chook hui hai, woh producer-director ki hui hai. Yeh toh seedhi baat hai (Producer and director — this falls entirely in the hands of the producer and director, meaning it goes into their area of responsibility, frankly. If a script is good and the film is not able to match that standard, right? Then definitely, this is the area where, somewhere, the mistake has happened — and that mistake is on the producer and the director. It’s as simple as that).”

Ranvir added that the script was better than the actual film. Upon release, Chandni Chowk to China received mixed-to-negative reviews. Akshay’s comic timing and some of the action choreography were praised, but the screenplay and pacing were widely criticised. Deepika’s dual roles drew attention, though reviewers mentioned she was underutilised in parts of the film.

Previously, director Nikkhil had also reacted to the film’s failure. He had told Film Companion, “There were too many captains. Akshay and I were pulling the film in one direction, Ramesh Sippy in another, Rohan Sippy and Sridhar Raghavan in another. I just gave up after a point because I realised I’m on the back foot. I had just made Saalam-E-Ishq. I was just grateful to have work, and I thought my voice doesn’t matter.”

The film follows Sidhu (Akshay Kumar), a vegetable-chopper from Chandni Chowk who dreams of a life beyond his alleyway. Through a case of mistaken identity, he is believed to be the reincarnation of a legendary Chinese warrior and is taken to rural China to defeat a powerful villain. What follows is a comic-action journey where Sidhu must transform from a bumbling dreamer into a real fighter.

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-…Read More

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-… Read More

First Published:

November 15, 2025, 09:56 IST

News movies bollywood Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone’s Chandni Chowk To China Failed Because Of Makers, Says Ranvir Shorey
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
বন্ধুর হাতে খুন হন আশরাফুল: জানা গেল ২৬ টুকরা করার কারণ – Corporate Sangbad

বন্ধুর হাতে খুন হন আশরাফুল: জানা গেল ২৬ টুকরা করার কারণ – Corporate Sangbad

My Dear Sister Enters Final Post-Production Stage, Arulnithi And Mamta Mohandas Lead Cast | Regional Cinema News

My Dear Sister Enters Final Post-Production Stage, Arulnithi And Mamta Mohandas Lead Cast | Regional Cinema News

Mahesh Babu Movie Plot Leaked Online?

Mahesh Babu Movie Plot Leaked Online?

জম্মু-কাশ্মীরে থানায় বিস্ফোরণ, নিহত ৯

জম্মু-কাশ্মীরে থানায় বিস্ফোরণ, নিহত ৯

Deepika Padukone Defends 8-Hour Shift Demand After Spirit, Kalki 2 Exit: ‘We Have Normalised Overworking’ | Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone Defends 8-Hour Shift Demand After Spirit, Kalki 2 Exit: ‘We Have Normalised Overworking’ | Bollywood News

চুয়াডাঙ্গায় জামায়াতে ইসলামীতে যোগ দিলেন ৫৩ বিএনপি নেতাকর্মী

চুয়াডাঙ্গায় জামায়াতে ইসলামীতে যোগ দিলেন ৫৩ বিএনপি নেতাকর্মী

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST