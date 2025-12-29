Akshay Kumar Hilariously Gets ‘Knocked Out’ By Birthday Girl Twinkle Khanna, Check Out Viral Pic | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 30, 2025, 04:27 IST

Akshay Kumar shares a hilarious birthday post for Twinkle Khanna.

Akshay Kumar is known for blending humor with affection, and his latest birthday wish for wife Twinkle Khanna perfectly reflects that. On Twinkle’s special day, the actor treated fans to a funny yet loving post that highlighted their playful relationship. Known for their witty exchanges and down-to-earth connection, Akshay and Twinkle continue to delight fans with their effortless chemistry and quirky sense of humor.

To mark the occasion, Akshay shared a comical image where Twinkle is seen delivering a playful kick, while he holds her leg in the air, clearly enjoying the moment. Accompanying the picture, Akshay wrote, “Behind every action star is a wife who can take him down with just a glance, or a kick 😉 Mrs Funnybones, you still hit me harder than any stunt ever could. Happy Birthday, love you.” Fans loved the blend of humor and affection, making the post widely shared and celebrated online.

Twinkle Khanna: From Bollywood Star to Beloved Author

Twinkle Khanna, affectionately known as Mrs Funnybones, has carved her own unique identity beyond her film industry lineage. Born on December 29, 1973, in Mumbai to legendary actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle initially aspired to become a chartered accountant before the world of cinema beckoned. She debuted in 1995 with Barsaat opposite Bobby Deol, earning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Over the years, she starred in hits like Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Baadshah, International Khiladi, Mela, and Joru Ka Ghulam, sharing the screen with top Bollywood actors.

At the peak of her acting career, Twinkle stepped away from films to focus on writing. Her debut book, Mrs Funnybones, became an instant bestseller, offering sharp humor and candid insights into marriage, motherhood, and contemporary life. She later authored The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, and Welcome to Paradise, earning praise as one of India’s most cherished modern authors.

