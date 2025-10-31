Akshay Kumar Opens Up About Being A ‘Better Human’, Says ‘I Owe It All To..’ | Bollywood News

শনিবার, ০১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
Akshay Kumar credits martial arts for shaping his personality and career.

Akshay Kumar was most recently seen in Jolly LLB 3. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has opened up about the three guiding principles that he lives by—respect, kindness, and courage. At a recent event, the ‘Kesari’ actor, who credits martial arts for shaping his personality and career, shared that these values have been the foundation of his journey both on and off screen.

Calling them his “life mantras,” Akshay said that following these three qualities can make life truly beautiful. He said, “Martial arts and sports teach you how to become a better human being. Wherever I am today, I owe it all to martial arts. If you follow three things – respect, kindness, and courage – your life will be truly beautiful.”

On October 30, Akshay Kumar and Jackie Shroff attended a sports event in Surat that featured exciting demonstrations of martial arts, laathi, and kaathi. Known for his fitness and disciplined lifestyle, the “Airlift” actor shared that martial arts have played a major role in keeping him fit.

Jackie Shroff also appreciated Akshay for starting a sports initiative that promotes martial arts and motivates people to take up the challenging sport. Shroff praised Akshay Kumar, saying, “Every person should have a son like Akshay.”

Recently, a video of Akshay Kumar, Dimple Kapadia, and Jackie Shroff at the Mumbai airport went viral. The trio were seen inside the terminal bus, sharing a light-hearted chat as they headed to Surat for the International Kudo Tournament. Akshay was accompanied by his mother-in-law, Dimple, while Jackie, who had previously shared screen space with Dimple in “Ram Lakhan”, joined them for the journey.

On the professional front, the ‘Hera Pheri’ actor has had a busy year at the box office as he featured in multiple films, including the patriotic drama “Sky Force,” the historical film “Kesari Chapter 2,” the comedy “Housefull 5,” and the courtroom drama “Jolly LLB 3.” Up next, Akshay Kumar is set to bring a dose of laughter with three comedies directed by Priyadarshan — “Bhooth Bangla,” “Haiwaan,” and “Hera Pheri 3.”

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-… Read More

October 31, 2025, 20:41 IST

