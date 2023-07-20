বৃহস্পতিবার , ২০ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ৫ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Akshay Kumar REACTS 1st Time To Manipur Violence, Says ‘Disgusted, Shaken To See Video…’

akshay kumar manipur violence


Akshay Kumar reacts to an alleged video of two women paraded naked by a mob in Manipur.

Akshay Kumar reacts to an alleged video of two women paraded naked by a mob in Manipur.

Akshay Kumar is one of the first celebrities from the mainstream Hindi film industry who has spoken out against the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday reacted to the May 4 video of two women being “paraded naked” on a road allegedly by a group of men in Manipur. Akshay Kumar is one of the first celebrities from the mainstream Hindi film industry who has spoken out against the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Taking to his Twitter account, Akshay wrote, “Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again.”

Akshay Kumar’s reaction comes after tension mounted in the hills of Manipur over a May 4 video that surfaced on Wednesday purportedly showing two women from one of the warring communities being “paraded naked” by a few men from the other side.

Manipur state has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority the Meiteis, concentrated in Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of OMG 2. The teaser of OMG 2 received an overwhelming response from all quarters, with netizens praising Akshay’s entry scene and Pankaj Tripathi’s performance in the promo. OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG: Oh My God!

OMG 2 is set to hit the theatres on August 11. The film has locked the release date, confirming that it will clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Previously, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was also slated to release on the same date. However, Sandeep Reddy Vanga decided to postpone the release to December after realising that there was a sizable amount of post-production work left on the film.

shrishti negi 1
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with nearly eight years of experience in the media industry. She is currently heading the Entertainment team at News18.cRead More





Source link

