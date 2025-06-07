Advertise here
শনিবার , ৭ জুন ২০২৫ | ২৪শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh & Fardeen Khan Surprise Fans At Juhu PVR After Housefull 5 Release

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৭, ২০২৫ ৯:০৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh & Fardeen Khan Surprise Fans At Juhu PVR After Housefull 5 Release



Actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan visited a theatre in Juhu on Saturday to meet fans after the release of Housefull 5. They interacted with the audience, took photos, and caught live reactions to the film. Watch this video to know more. bollywood news | entertainment news live | latest bollywood news | bollywood | news18 | n18oc_moviesLiked the video? Please press the thumbs up icon and leave a comment. Subscribe to Showsha YouTube channel and never miss a video: https://www.youtube.com/c/SHOWSHAIndiaFollow Showsha on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showsha_/Follow Showsha on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showshaFollow Showsha on X: https://x.com/news18showshaFollow Showsha on Snapchat: https://snapchat.com/t/6YeotZeyMore entertainment and lifestyle news and updates on:https://www.news18.com/entertainment



Source link

