Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh & Fardeen Khan Surprise Fans At Juhu PVR After Housefull 5 Release





Actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan visited a theatre in Juhu on Saturday to meet fans after the release of Housefull 5. They interacted with the audience, took photos, and caught live reactions to the film.







