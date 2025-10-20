Akshay Kumar ‘Speechless’ As Asrani Passes Away: ‘We Shared A Hug Just Last Week At Haiwaan Shoot’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 20, 2025, 22:52 IST

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar expressed deep grief following the passing of veteran actor Asrani. Akshay said Asrani’s presence had a profound impact on both his career and the broader film fraternity. The two actors shared a special bond, having worked together in several blockbuster comedies over decades. Their upcoming films, Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan, were set to showcase yet another chapter of their collaboration.

On X, Akshay wrote, “Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the…he had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan…I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti 🙏”

Asrani’s Last Diwali Wish

Hours before his death, Asrani took to Instagram to wish fans a Happy Diwali. He reposted a picture of diyas lit atop a rangoli with “Happy Diwali” written on it. This final post, made just hours before his sudden demise, has left fans and fellow actors deeply emotional. His gesture served as a reminder of his warmth, humility, and enduring connection with audiences.

A Legendary Career in Comedy

Born on 1 January 1941 in Jaipur, Asrani grew up in a Sindhi family far removed from the glamour of Bombay’s film studios. After completing his education at St. Xavier’s and Rajasthan College, he joined the first batch of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) in 1964 and graduated in 1966. His early career involved struggle and low-profile roles, alongside a stint teaching at FTII. Breakthroughs came when directors like Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Gulzar recognised his talent, paving the way for a filmography spanning over 350 movies.

From cult comedies like Hera Pheri and De Dana Dan to iconic performances in classics like Sholay, Asrani’s comic timing and memorable screen presence left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema. His legacy as one of India’s most beloved comic actors will be remembered for generations.

