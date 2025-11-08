Akshay Kumar To Be Replaced In Rowdy Rathore 2?; Vijay Varma Opens Up On Battling Severe Depression | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 08, 2025, 21:51 IST

As per reports, Akshay Kumar won’t return as Vikrant Singh Rathore in Rowdy Rathore 2. In other news, Vijay Varma recalled battling depression, and how Ira Khan helped him.

Akshay Kumar To Be Replaced In Rowdy Rathore 2?; Vijay Varma Opens Up On Battling Severe Depression

Akshay Kumar’s 2012 action comedy, Rowdy Rathore, remains one of the most loved movies to date. If reports are to be believed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who produced the film, is now planning a sequel to his hit movie. However, this time, Akshay Kumar won’t return as Vikrant Singh Rathore, but a pan-India star is likely to replace him. If a report by India Today is to be believed, Bhansali Studios has decided to go big on Rowdy Rathore and convert it into a franchise. “Bhansali Productions is actively working on several major projects, including ‘Rowdy Rathore 2’. It’s one of the studio’s biggest franchises with a strong pan-India fan base,” a source cited by the portal claimed.

Vijay Varma recently recalled that the lockdown was a challenging period for him. He was flooded with back-to-back projects after Gully Boy released in 2019, and felt like he was living the best version of himself. However, after the pandemic hit and the lockdown was announced, everything came to an abrupt halt for Vijay Varma. He recalled that it was a tough period when he felt very lonely, and Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, and his Dahaad co-star, Gulshan Devaiah, became his support system. He said that Ira suggested he should seek therapy, after which he was diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

Anushka Sharma has been missing from the screen for over seven years now. She was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress then shot for Chakda Xpress, but although the movie’s shooting was wrapped up in 2022, it was never released. However, according to a recent report, the makers of Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress are now eager to release the movie. As reported by Mid-Day, after the Indian women’s cricket squad’s historic win, the makers of Chakda Xpress have written to the top executives from Netflix, urging them to release their movie.

Disney has dropped the much-anticipated trailer of Zootopia 2, and fans across India are thrilled to see — and hear — a familiar voice in the mix. Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has officially stepped into the shoes (or rather, the paws) of the spirited police officer Judy Hopps for the film’s Hindi version, bringing her signature charm, enthusiasm, and warmth to the beloved animated character.

Farhan Akhtar appeared on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat, where he addressed the ongoing discussion surrounding his film 120 Bahadur. The film has generated curiosity and debate over whether it highlights Major Shaitan Singh Bhati alone or the collective courage of the Ahir Company that fought in the 1962 Indo-China war. During the interaction, Farhan was asked, “The society had complained about this film that the focus was on Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and 120 brave soldiers were ignored.” To this, the actor clarified, “Sir, my answer has always been that if I just wanted to make a film on Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC, then I would have kept the title Shaitan Singh. That would have been the easiest thing. There wouldn’t have been any controversy. Everyone would have said that a film is being made on Shaitan Singh Ji PVC. But this film is about the whole company. That’s why we have named it as 120 Bahadur. Because the contribution of the rest of the people in winning that battle was just as much as theirs.”

