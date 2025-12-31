Akshaye Khanna Breached Contract During Section 375; Neelima Azeem On Divorce With Pankaj Kapur | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 31, 2025, 19:27 IST

Akshaye Khanna is embroiled in controversy as Drishyam 3 producer, Kumar Mangat, has accused him of abruptly leaving the film days before shooting. He also claimed that Akshaye had taken an advance payment for the film before his exit. He mentioned how he backed Akshaye during Section 375 shoot when no one else wanted to. Now, Section 375’s writer, Manish Gupta, has opened up about what really happened.

Neelima Azeem and Pankaj Kapur’s divorce remains one of the most discussed yet dignified separations in the Indian film and theatre fraternity. The two were married in the early 1970s. Their marriage, however, did not last long, and they eventually decided to part ways. In a recent chat with Vickey Lalwani, Neelima opened up about her divorce.

In an industry where success is usually followed by noise, celebration and constant visibility, silence can be just as telling. After Dhurandhar rewrote box-office records, many expected Ranveer Singh to be everywhere. Instead, the actor has chosen absence over attention. Despite the film’s record-breaking run at the box office, Ranveer has stayed unusually low-key. Known for his boundless energy and constant presence at events, the actor has largely stayed away from the spotlight, no interviews, no celebratory posts and barely any public appearances.

Alia Bhatt has completed 13 years in the industry, and in a career spanning over a decade, the actress has delivered some of the most remarkable performances. As Alia Bhatt steps into a new year, the actress opened up about how the speed of her work has changed. While earlier she used to do two or three films a year, she wouldn’t want to do that anymore, especially as she has a child now.

In less than 24 hours from now, the final episode of Stranger Things season 5 will be released in India and across the world. While fans eagerly await to know what will happen in the final episode, the show’s Executive Producer and director, Shawn Levy, has now revealed key details. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Shawn Levy said, “You will get an even deeper understanding of Henry Creel and Vecna. You will get outcomes.”

