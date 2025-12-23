Akshaye Khanna Exits Drishyam 3 Over Fee Issue After Dhurandhar Rs 600 Crore Success? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 24, 2025, 02:11 IST

Akshaye Khanna may have exited Drishyam 3 over salary and creative differences after Dhurandhar’s Rs 600 crore success. Makers are still in talks.

Akshaye Khanna’s performance in Dhurandhar has won a million hearts. (Photo Credit: X)

Akshaye Khanna, who has been riding high on the massive success of Dhurandhar, is reportedly no longer associated with Drishyam 3. According to a report by Bollywood Machine, the actor has walked out of the much-anticipated sequel due to a combination of monetary and creative differences with the makers.

The report claims that Akshaye demanded a substantial hike in his remuneration following the phenomenal box office performance of Dhurandhar. In addition to the financial aspect, the actor also allegedly sought significant changes to his on-screen look for Drishyam 3. These demands are said to have led to disagreements, eventually prompting him to step away from the project.

That said, all may not be lost for fans of the franchise. Insiders suggest that negotiations between Akshaye Khanna and the makers are still ongoing, and no official confirmation has been made regarding his exit. Whether the actor returns to the project or the makers move forward with a replacement remains uncertain at this stage.

Dhurandhar continues its historic box office run

The reported development comes at a time when Akshaye Khanna is enjoying one of the biggest successes of his career. Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, continues to dominate the box office nearly three weeks after its release. While the film witnessed a minor dip in collections on Day 18, it quickly bounced back and achieved a major milestone on Day 19.

According to trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected an estimated Rs 17.25 crore net in India on Tuesday. With this, the film’s total Hindi net collection has climbed to approximately Rs 590 crore. This achievement helped Dhurandhar surpass the Hindi box office collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 blockbuster Jawan, which had ended its Hindi run at Rs 582.31 crore. However, Jawan’s overall domestic net collection across all languages remains higher at Rs 640.25 crore.

The spy action thriller opened to thunderous numbers and has maintained a strong grip at the box office since its release. Dhurandhar earned an impressive Rs 207.25 crore in its first week alone. By the end of its second week, the film had already amassed Rs 253.25 crore net, highlighting its widespread appeal across multiplexes and single-screen theatres alike.

With Dhurandhar continuing its dream run and speculation swirling around Drishyam 3, all eyes are now on Akshaye Khanna’s next move. An official announcement from the actor or the filmmakers is awaited to bring clarity to the situation.

First Published: December 24, 2025, 02:11 IST