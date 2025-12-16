Akshaye Khanna Performs Vastu Shanti Hawan Amid Dhurandhar Success At Alibaug Bungalow | Bollywood News

বুধবার, ১৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:১৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৭ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Akshaye Khanna performed a Vastu Shanti hawan at his Alibaug property, a ceremony meant to bring peace, positivity, and spiritual harmony to the home.

Akshaye Khanna performs a Vastu Shanti hawan at his Alibaug residence, away from the public eye.

Amid the roaring success of Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna is taking time away from the media glare, enjoying a quiet and private life at his Alibaug residence. While fans and the industry continue to rave about his powerful portrayal of Rehman Dakait, especially in the viral song FA9LA — the actor, known for his reserved demeanour and absence from social media, recently treated admirers to a rare glimpse into his personal life through a devotional ritual.

Akshaye Khanna Performs Vastu Shanti Hawan

The actor performed a Vastu Shanti hawan at his Alibaug property, a ceremony meant to bring peace, positivity, and spiritual harmony to the home, according to Times Now.com. The ritual was shared on Instagram by priest Shivam Mhatre, who wrote in Marathi, “I had the fortune of performing a traditional and devotional puja at actor Akshaye Khanna’s residence. His calm nature, simplicity, and positive energy made the experience truly special.”

Shivam further praised Akshaye’s acting journey, stating, “Akshaye is the definition of ‘class’ in acting. Through his powerful and impactful role in Chhaava, he captured the audience’s attention. This was followed by his intense performance in Dhurandhar, his restrained yet compelling work in Drishyam 2, and his realistic portrayal in Section 375. With carefully chosen roles and meaningful cinema, Akshaye continues to hold a unique and respected place in the hearts of audiences.”

Colleagues Praise His Dedication

Danish Pandor, who plays Akshaye’s cousin in Dhurandhar, shared insights in an exclusive interview with Zoom, describing the actor as “very reserved. He comes to the set, greets everyone warmly, and then focuses entirely on his craft. When the cameras roll, he transforms into a completely different person. He knows exactly what needs to be done and avoids all distractions.”

Danish added, “There is something inspiring about Akshaye sir that every actor should learn. He quietly observes, stays in the zone, and gives his 100% every single time. His discipline and focus are remarkable.”

Following the massive success of Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna’s next project is Mahakali, scheduled for release in 2026, where fans eagerly anticipate another showcase of his nuanced acting skills.

December 17, 2025, 00:32 IST

